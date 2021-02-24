Tabula Rasa Healthcare: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MOORESTOWN, N.J. (AP) _ Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc. (TRHC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $30.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Moorestown, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $1.36 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 8 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The developer of health care software posted revenue of $77.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $81 million, or $3.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $297.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Tabula Rasa Healthcare said it expects revenue in the range of $75 million to $77 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $336 million to $356 million.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare shares have climbed 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 30% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRHC

