Tacaria Anderson Jones was a Port of Palm Beach intern 25 years ago; now she's a director

Tacaria Anderson Jones oversees contract compliance at the Port of Palm Beach. She went from intern to director. She will soon be overseeing her own intern.

Tacaria Anderson Jones wasn’t sure what she wanted to do after graduating from college in 1998. A high school teacher suggested the intern program at the Port of Palm Beach. She assisted administrators at the port that summer.

And once the internship was completed, the port offered her a full-time position as “a fiscal technician.” Since then, she has done a bit of everything, advancing to a director position. She currently oversees compliance and tenant relations, ensuring that tenants are abiding by the terms of port contracts. She also assists in negotiating those contracts.

“I would never have imagined my internship would lead me into a career with the port industry,” she said

The port is again offering a six-week paid internship program to students with an interest in learning about the industry. Port officials say the program will introduce interns to various career fields within the port industry and teach them valuable skills that can easily translate to any career.

“We see this program as a gateway to opportunities for local students who are highly motivated to explore various public sector and professional fields,” said Port of Palm Beach District Board Chairwoman Dr. Jean L. Enright.

Applications will be accepted through May 5.

Selected participants will have an opportunity to work in the following professional fields:

Accounting/ Finance

Administration/ Records Management

Communications

Engineering

Information Technology

Margaritaville at Sea

Port Operations

Port Planning

Security

“Margaritaville at Sea is thrilled to participate in this rewarding internship program with the Port of Palm Beach,” said Margaritaville at Sea President and CEO Kevin Sheehan, Jr.

“There really is no better way to introduce and attract young professionals to the industry than through these kinds of first-hand experiences. Through the internship partnership with Margaritaville at Sea, these students will be exposed to a diverse career path within the hospitality industry, including everything from culinary, finance, engineering, and more.”

Tacaria Anderson Jones participated in an internship program at the Port of Palm Beach 25 years ago. She went from intern to director as today she oversees contract compliance. (Photo: Port of Palm Beach)

Every week during the program, the Port will host a “Port Activity Day” where interns will have a chance to explore different terminals and learn about port-related business beyond their primary duties.

“This community engagement program would not be possible without the support we’ve received from our Port community,” said Port Executive Director Michael Meekins, noting port tenants Berth One Palm Beach, E.N. Bisso, Margaritaville at Sea, Ozinga,South Florida Materials and Tropical Shipping have helped to fund the program.

Interns will work a 35-hour week June 20 to July 28. The pay is $13 an hour.

For more detail on the program and how to apply, click here or go to the Port of Palm Beach website.

