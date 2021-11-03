Tackle racism in AI, BLM co-founder tells tech bosses

Black Lives Matter Co-founder Ayo (Opal) Tometi speaks during an interview with Reuters, in Lisbon
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Catarina Demony
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Catarina Demony

LISBON (Reuters) -As concerns grow over racial bias in artificial intelligence, Black Lives Matter (BLM) co-founder Opal Tometi urged the tech sector to act fast against perpetuating racism in systems such as facial recognition.

Artificial intelligence is transforming the world and can be applied in diverse sectors, from improving the early detection of diseases to sorting out data and solving complex problems, but there are also concerns around it.

"A lot of the algorithms, a lot of the data is racist," U.S. activist Tometi, who co-founded BLM in 2013, told Reuters on the sidelines of Lisbon's Web Summit.

"We need tech to truly understand every way it (racism) shows up in the technologies they are developing," she said.

The tech industry has faced a reckoning over the past few years over the ethics of AI technologies, with critics saying such systems could compromise privacy, target marginalised groups and normalise intrusive surveillance.

Some tech companies have acknowledged that some AI-driven facial recognition systems, which are popular among retailers and hospitals for security purposes, could be flawed.

On Wednesday, Facebook announced it was shutting down its facial recognition system citing concerns about its use. Microsoft said last year it would await federal regulation before selling facial recognition technology to police.

Police in the United States and Britain use facial recognition to identify suspects. But a study by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology found the technology is not as accurate at identifying African-American and Asian faces compared to Caucasian faces.

Last year, the first known wrongful arrest based on an incorrect facial recognition occurred in the United States. The United Nations has cited the case, attributed to the fact that the tool had mostly been trained on white faces, as an example of the dangers posed by a lack of diversity in the tech sector.

'SOLUTION FOR THE FUTURE'

"They (tech companies) have to be very careful because technology has the ability to expedite values that otherwise would come about more slowly," Tometi said. "But technology speeds everything up so the impact will be worse, faster."

Urging software developers to "pay attention to all details", she said they should hear Black people more.

"Unfortunately I feel like tech companies have a long way to go to build a bridge with the community," she said.

According to the digital advocacy group Algorithmic Justice League, one of the reasons why AI systems are not inclusive is the predominantly white male composition of developer teams.

One of the hundreds of of AI-driven startups that attended the Web Summit, Europe's largest tech event, was Brazil's NeuralMind, which specialises in product development.

CEO Patricia Tavares echoed Tometi's concerns, saying that although AI brings benefits to society, there was a need for "legislation to make sure companies use it in a responsible and ethical way".

Not far from NeuralMind's stand, the CEO of health tracking platform Revolab, Kalinas Ovidijus, said his startup's market was Nordic and Baltic nations and that most of the data they have access to, provided by local hospitals and health centres, was on white people.

They were unsure if the platform would be able to meet the health needs of people of colour.

"We need solutions for the future, for future challenges, but those solutions need to be very inclusive," Tometi said. "They need to protect marginalised and vulnerable communities - that's their duty."

(Reporting by Catarina Demony; Additional reporting by Miguel Pereira and Pedro Nunes; Editing by Andrei Khalip, Alison Willliams and Gareth Jones)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Duke of York’s sex abuse trial set for next year

    The Duke of York’s sex abuse trial is expected to be held next autumn, a court has heard, as it emerged his accuser plans to call two British witnesses.

  • Las Vegas Raiders star to be charged in fatal car crash

    Police said Ruggs "showed signs of impairment" and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

  • 23-year police veteran arrested, accused of sexually assaulting child, Texas cops say

    The officer was “immediately” fired when the allegations came to light, Houston police said.

  • WATCH: What is going wrong with the Boston Celtics this season?

    Whatever it is, it hasn't changed despite a new coach and players.

  • UNICEF to directly fund Afghan teachers, bypassing Taliban authorities

    The United Nations children's agency said it was planning to set up a system to directly fund Afghan teachers, after the international community placed a freeze on funding to the Taliban-led administration. "UNICEF is setting up a system that will allow direct payments to teachers without the funds being channelled through the de facto authorities," Jeannette Vogelaar, UNICEF Afghanistan's Chief of Education, told Reuters in an email. In preparation, she said, UNICEF would begin registering all public school teachers.

  • Chinese Streamer iQiyi Ready to Halt Taiwan Operations

    OTT Entertainment, the local agent of mainland Chinese streaming giant iQiyi, says it will not apply to renew its contract to operate in Taiwan, citing Taiwanese government opposition. The decision highlights the political currents that underpin so much of the entertainment industry in Asia. And it brings to an end a chapter of messy corporate […]

  • 2 Reasons to Sell Floki Inu

    First came Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), then Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), and now Floki Inu (CRYPTO: FLOKI). Up by 5,912% since its June launch, Floki Inu now boasts a market cap of $2.3 billion according to data from coinmarketcap.com. Like its rivals Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, Floki's developers have embraced the meme-hungry cryptocurrency community -- and its two unofficial mascots: the Shiba Inu dog breed and Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk.

  • Crypto dogfight: Why is Shiba Inu winning over dogecoin?

    Two meme tokens without any specific use cases, and named after a breed of Japanese dog, are causing a stir in the crypto market.

  • Hackers release Israeli LGBTQ dating site details

    Israel's justice ministry said Tuesday Google had blocked sites of a hacking group that leaked user details of an Israeli LGBTQ dating site, an attack some security experts blamed on Iran.

  • France plans 1.8 billion euro support for cloud computing industry

    France announced on Tuesday a 1.8 billion euro ($2.1 billion) support plan for the country's cloud computing industry in a bid to give French companies in the sector global scale. The plan consists of 667 million euros of public financing, 444 million of European Union financing and 680 million euros of private co-financing, the government said in a statement. The government said 23 research and development projects had already selected, which would receive a total of 421 million euros of public financing.

  • The 49 Best Gifts for Boyfriends This Holiday Season

    Thoughtful partner alert! Originally Appeared on Glamour

  • Polkadot On Blue Flames, Break Record High

    Polkadot has had a good season, not just in terms of coin price but also in terms of network performance.

  • Squid Game based crypto collapses in $3m scam

    Squid launched in late October and saw its price surge from one cent to as high as around $2,800, before plunging to $0.

  • ICP Reboot Launches New ICPR Token after Forking Dfinity’s ICP

    Vienna, Austria, 2nd November, 2021, Chainwire Internet Computer Reboot (ICPR), the community-driven project that was forked from The Internet Computer Protocol (ICP) aims to create a more decentralized version for The original ICP protocol..

  • Facebook is shutting down its face recognition system

    Facebook is shutting down its facial recognition system due to public backlash and regulatory 'uncertainty.'

  • Huawei to sell key server division due to U.S. blacklisting- Bloomberg News

    The Chinese telecoms giant is selling the server business to a consortium that includes at least one government-backed buyer, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Henan Information Industry Investment Co Ltd, a state-owned firm that has been a partner of x86 and consumer electronics maker Huaqin Technology Co Ltd along with an asset management company representing the Hubei provincial government are involved in the talks, according to Bloomberg. Huawei declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

  • Scam that imitated Binance website is foiled

    A website claiming to be the official Binance page attempted to lure users into sending BTC and ETH to the Binance blockchain, promising an extra 12% profit should they complete the transaction.

  • Black Company Raises $2.4 Million To Build Technology For Cross-Border Commerce In Africa

    A Black tech startup that provides borderless e-commerce payment services among its offerings, Klasha has raised $2.4 million in seed funding to scale up.

  • Yahoo leaves China for good, cites "challenging" environment

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Yahoo said it had stopped allowing its services to be accessible from mainland China "in recognition of the increasingly challenging business and legal environment", the second Western tech brand to quit the country in recent weeks. The company stopped providing content for users in mainland China as of Nov. 1, according to a statement published on its website, which directed users of Yahoo and AOL mail to other links. Local Chinese media reported Yahoo's move on Tuesday.

  • Squid Game crypto token collapses in apparent scam

    Inspired by the hugely popular Netflix series Squid Game, the tokens had rocketed in value.