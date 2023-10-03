How to tackle student loans as payments resume: experts
After a more than three-year pause on student loan payments, some borrowers have to re-adjust their finances. Still, there are things they can do right now to save.
The best personal loan lenders offer borrowers the lowest rates and issue funds quickly. Here's how to find the best personal loans to meet your financial goals.
Student loan payments will resume soon, and borrowers are taking another look at their debt. Some forms of loan forgiveness are taxable. If you aren't prepared, the taxes on student loan forgiveness can be significant.
With a three-year pause set to end next month, experts are divided on whether the economy resuming loan payments will hamper growth or put the economy back on a more sustainable trajectory.
More than a quarter of Americans with student loan debt say they're not sure how they will be able to repay their loans in October.
The Education Department this week is hosting events nationwide with 100 participating organizations during its “SAVE on Student Debt” week of action.
Around 1 million borrowers are new enrollees, while the remaining were automatically transferred from a different plan.
