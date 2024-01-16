Tackling child exposure to fentanyl should be prioritized by New Mexico lawmakers

In the shadow of unceasing and harrowing tales of child neglect and abuse across our state, compounded by the escalating menace of the fentanyl crisis preying on our children, our duty as legislators to act with urgency and resolve has never been more pressing. This is why I am proposing a legislative amendment to our Criminal Code – a decisive step to recognize that exposing a child to fentanyl is unmistakably an act of child abuse. This amendment is not just my voice but echoes the urgent calls from our law enforcement and district attorneys.

Our state is bearing witness to a horrifying surge in pediatric exposure to fentanyl – a merciless drug leaving a trail of shattered families and deep, enduring scars across our communities. To illustrate the magnitude, let me present a stark reality: In 2022, in Bernalillo County alone, naloxone (a medicine that is an antidote to opioid drugs) was administered to infants under a year old 68 times. This isn't a mere statistic; it's a clarion call for action, with nearly a quarter of these innocent lives confirmed as overdose cases.

New Mexico Rep. Stefani Lord.

Throughout my legislative tenure, I have dedicated myself to bolstering public safety, staunchly supporting our law enforcement heroes, and championing the rights and safety of our children. This legislation, embodied in HB106, is a testament to that commitment. While exposure to methamphetamine is already recognized as direct evidence of child abuse, the emergence of fentanyl as a more potent and lethal substance necessitates its inclusion in the statute. By simply adding "or fentanyl" to the existing statute, we acknowledge a harsh reality and respond to a dire necessity, one that has been overlooked for far too long.

Our frontline warriors – law enforcement officers, prosecutors, first responders, educators, nurses, doctors, interventionists, and child advocates – are sounding the alarm, pleading for a lifeline to combat this escalating crisis. The era of inaction and political maneuvering must end now. We are called upon to confront and combat our most destructive crimes head-on.

The future of our state teeters on the brink. I implore Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and my fellow legislators to awaken to this crisis and unite in our response. Our actions today are not just policy decisions; they are moral obligations – measures to safeguard our children's lives and uphold the very fabric of our communities. We stand at a crossroads where our state's future and our children's fate rest in our hands. With unwavering commitment and unity, let us rise to this challenge to protect our children and forge a safer, brighter tomorrow.

