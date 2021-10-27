Taco Bell to give away free tacos Nov. 4 after Braves' Ozzie Albies steals base in World Series

Four days after trick-or-treaters collect free candy, Taco Bell will be handing out free Doritos Locos tacos.

For the 10th year in a row, the fast-food chain is giving away free tacos with its "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" World Series promotion.

Atlanta Braves' second baseman Ozzie Albies, this year's Taco Hero, prompted the Nov. 4 giveaway after he stole second base in the first inning of Game 1 of the series against the Houston Astros.

Taco Bell announced the deal ahead of the World Series and said it would "celebrate America’s Taco Hero and give away a free Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos for everyone in America, while supplies last, on a specified date that will be unveiled at a later time.”

►Save better, spend better: Money tips and advice delivered right to your inbox. Sign up here

►Chipotle Halloween deal: Chipotle cancels in-restaurant Boorito deal for $1 million free burrito giveaway, $5 Halloween meals

In a tweet Tuesday, Taco Bell said the giveaway would happen Thursday, Nov. 4 "online, in-store or with the app."

Breaking news! @ozzie just stole a base. This new Taco Hero won America a FREE @Doritos® Locos Tacos! Get yours on Nov. 4 online, in-store or with the app. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 27, 2021

The giveaway is scheduled for all day while supplies last at participating restaurants nationwide. No purchase is necessary to get the free seasoned beef taco but there's a limit of one per person or registered user.

This story will be updated.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko. For shopping news, tips and deals, join us on our Shopping Ninjas Facebook group.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: World Series free taco: Taco Bell giving away freebie for stolen base