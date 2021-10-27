Taco Bell to give away free tacos Nov. 4 after Braves' Ozzie Albies steals base in World Series

Kelly Tyko, USA TODAY
·1 min read

Four days after trick-or-treaters collect free candy, Taco Bell will be handing out free Doritos Locos tacos.

For the 10th year in a row, the fast-food chain is giving away free tacos with its "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" World Series promotion.

Atlanta Braves' second baseman Ozzie Albies, this year's Taco Hero, prompted the Nov. 4 giveaway after he stole second base in the first inning of Game 1 of the series against the Houston Astros.

Taco Bell announced the deal ahead of the World Series and said it would "celebrate America’s Taco Hero and give away a free Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos for everyone in America, while supplies last, on a specified date that will be unveiled at a later time.”

In a tweet Tuesday, Taco Bell said the giveaway would happen Thursday, Nov. 4 "online, in-store or with the app."

The giveaway is scheduled for all day while supplies last at participating restaurants nationwide. No purchase is necessary to get the free seasoned beef taco but there's a limit of one per person or registered user.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: World Series free taco: Taco Bell giving away freebie for stolen base

