Taco Bell is bringing back ’90s fan favorites — for a limited time. Here’s what to know

Taco Bell is turning to ‘90s nostalgia with the return of its Volcano Menu this summer.

Starting in June, the fan favorite menu featuring the Volcano Taco, Volcano Burrito and option to add Lava Sauce to any item will be available for a limited time, the California-based chain announced.

Taco Bell rewards members get early access June 27, and the general public can get it June 29, according to a news release.

Making its debut in 1995, the Volcano Menu amassed “a cult-like following who have relentlessly championed its return,” according to the restaurant. Fans posted online petitions and cooked up their own Volcano-inspired creations in a push for the menu’s return, Taco Bell said.

The spicy offerings haven’t been available since 2013, Nation’s Restaurant News reported. It’s just the latest menu shake up after Taco Bell announced it was ditching the beloved Quesarito, McClatchy News previously reported.

News of the comeback sparked a variety of reactions online.

The fast-food restaurant didn’t release additional details about the rollout but promised more information in the coming months.

Find your nearest Taco Bell here.

