Taco Bell is bringing back ’90s fan favorites — for a limited time. Here’s what to know

Taco Bell is turning to ‘90s nostalgia with the return of its Volcano Menu this summer.

Starting in June, the fan favorite menu featuring the Volcano Taco, Volcano Burrito and option to add Lava Sauce to any item will be available for a limited time, the California-based chain announced.

Taco Bell rewards members get early access June 27, and the general public can get it June 29, according to a news release.

sike Volcano Menu is coming back https://t.co/PxPtLN6NB0 — Taco Bell (@tacobell) March 16, 2023

Making its debut in 1995, the Volcano Menu amassed “a cult-like following who have relentlessly championed its return,” according to the restaurant. Fans posted online petitions and cooked up their own Volcano-inspired creations in a push for the menu’s return, Taco Bell said.

The spicy offerings haven’t been available since 2013, Nation’s Restaurant News reported. It’s just the latest menu shake up after Taco Bell announced it was ditching the beloved Quesarito, McClatchy News previously reported.

News of the comeback sparked a variety of reactions online.

Taco Bell bringing back the volcano taco is the best news ever — tiabeanie (@1800cannoli) March 20, 2023

Taco Bell sacrificing the Quesarito to bring back the volcano menu: https://t.co/HkDlr7DMZo pic.twitter.com/q01IywgANR — Lost. (@Lost_Souji) March 16, 2023

just found out the volcano menu is coming back to taco bell for the summer and i actually cried real tears — alyssa (@thecountess97) March 20, 2023

'

Story continues

Taco Bell is bringing back the volcano menu pls don’t speak to me I am busy training my body soul and mind to only eat the volcano menu for the foreseeable future — mir (@mirauder_) March 19, 2023

Ngl the volcano menu at Taco Bell was sooo fye. Im excited for the return! — Shena (@MsPrettySnow) March 19, 2023

The fast-food restaurant didn’t release additional details about the rollout but promised more information in the coming months.

Find your nearest Taco Bell here.

KFC brings back fan-favorite missing from menu for a decade. Here’s when you can get it

Eat mor veggies? Chick-fil-A to offer plant-based sandwich at some restaurants

Pizza Hut taps into ’90s nostalgia with return of extra-large fan favorite