Taco Bell is bringing back its breakfast menu nationwide next month

The toasted burritos available on Taco Bell's breakfast menu.

Breakfast is back on the Taco Bell menu.

The fast food chain confirmed in an email to USA TODAY that breakfast options will return to 90% of their locations nationwide starting mid-September.

Consumers are encouraged to visit Taco Bell's website to learn which locations will offer breakfast options.

Among the offerings consumers can expect for breakfast at Taco Bell:

The Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito for $1.29includes eggs, nacho cheese sauce and sausage.

The Hash Brown Toasted Breakfast Burrito for $2.19 features a choice of bacon or sausage, along with eggs, a three-cheese blend and a hash brown.

The Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito for $2.89 offers a double serving of scrambled eggs, plus a three-cheese blend, potato bites, pico de gallo, and a choice of bacon or sausage.

The chain recruited rapper Lil Nas X to appear as part of a campaign touting the nationwide return of the breakfast menu.

The campaign is part of a broader partnership where Lil Nas X, who once worked at Taco Bell, will serve as an honorary "Chief Impact Officer" focused on Taco Bell's brand experience.

"This unique partnership will deliver on more than just marketing, allowing us to tap into the genius of Lil Nas X to inspire our team members and align with our commitment to unlocking opportunities for young people," said Taco Bell CEO Mark King in a statement.

