Taco Bell bringing back Quesalupa and Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes Thursday. Here’s how to try the Quesalupa early.

Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes and the Spicy Potato Soft Taco aren’t the only items coming back to Taco Bell this week.

The Quesalupa, which was first introduced in 2016, returns to restaurants nationwide Thursday but will be available a day early for Taco Bell Rewards members. The potato dishes return Thursday after being removed in August 2020.

“Our customers raved about the cheese filled Chalupa shell in its first debut, so when the Quesalupa began its return journey back to our nationwide menus, we knew we needed to perfect that cheesy experience – one that will be consistent for every guest and every bite,” Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s global chief food innovation officer, said in a news release Wednesday.

In recent months, the fast-food chain has been expanding its menu after cutting it in 2020 as it streamlined amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Mexican pizza and items with shredded chicken were removed in November after a dozen items were cut in August.

Taco Bell will also enter the Chicken Sandwich War of 2021 Thursday when it starts testing the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee, and Charlotte, North Carolina, ahead of a nationwide debut later in 2021.

In early February, the chain released the new Build Your Own Cravings Box for $5 and the potato items will soon be added as an additional vegetarian option in the box.

Taco Bell's Quesalupa return

The Quesalupa is a cross between a chalupa and quesadilla with the chalupa shell stuffed with melted mozzarella and pepper jack cheese. It also includes seasoned beef, lettuce, cheddar cheese, sour cream and tomatoes.

Taco Bell started testing a new Quesalupa in September in Knoxville, Tennessee and said it could be added back to restaurants nationwide in 2021. It's the first time the Quesalupa has been rereleased since 2016 and this time it has 50% more cheese inside the double-layered shell, the company said.

While prices can vary by location, the Quesalupa will be available for $2.99 a la carte just like when it debuted in 2016. It’ll also be available as a combo for $6.99 including two crunchy tacos and a large fountain drink.

Taco Bell Rewards members get early access Thursday to the Quesalupa on the Taco Bell mobile app for in-store or drive-thru pickup orders at participating locations, while supplies last. To join Taco Bell Rewards, download the app and register for an account.

