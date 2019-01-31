Taco Bell brings back Double Cheesy Gordita for US, tests Double Steak Melt in Cleveland

Taco Bell is again doubling down with a cheesy menu selection.

The Mexican-food chain is bringing a Double Cheesy Gordita Crunch Box ($5) to its restaurants nationwide. The Double Cheesy Gordita, which debuted last summer, envelops a crunchy taco with a soft flatbread that also has another layer of seasoned beef and cheese.

In addition to a Double Cheesy Gordita (available à la carte for $3.49), you get two crunchy tacos and a medium drink for $5. The item will be available through the beginning of March.

Taco Bell lovers in Cleveland can chow on another special test item, a $7 Double Steak Melt Deluxe Box.

The Double Steak Melt, available on its own for $3.49, is a flatbread stuffed with double helping of steak and the restaurant's three-cheese blend. Also in the box: Nacho Fries, two crunchy tacos, and a medium drink. As with the Double Cheesy Gordita Crunch Box, this menu item will be available in Cleveland through the beginning of March.

Food website The Daily Meal notes that Taco Bell is breaking a new price barrier with the menu item, which at $7 is $2 more than any other item.

Still, it says the "deal ain't so bad," thanks to the "delightfully fluffy and soft but definitely filling" Double Steak Melt. "Good luck eating an entire Double Steak Melt Deluxe Box on your own," the site advised.

As for other menu additions, just a week ago, Taco Bell brought back its Nacho Fries, priced at $1.29 per serving.

#NachoFries are back. Dip on in to Taco Bell and get yours today. pic.twitter.com/RF1ephhots — Taco Bell (@tacobell) January 24, 2019

