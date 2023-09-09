Taco Bell brings back a fan-favorite item after a 4-year hiatus

The culinary minds over at Taco Bell must be working overtime because there is once again a slew of new and returning items that have been added to the menu this month.

On Sept. 7, Taco Bell revealed it’s welcoming back its Rolled Chicken Tacos for a limited time. The item was first introduced to menus in 2014, and was last available in 2019. A two-pack that includes one dip will set customers back $2.99, and a four-pack with two dips costs $5.49.

Taco Bell’s returning Rolled Chicken Tacos. (Taco Bell)

If you’re super hungry, you can get a Rolled Chicken Tacos Deluxe Box. For $9.49, it includes two Rolled Chicken Tacos, a dip, a Beef Chalupa Supreme, a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, an order of Cinnamon Twists and a medium fountain drink of your choosing.

And for $14.99, the Rolled Chicken Tacos Party Pack includes four Rolled Chicken Tacos, a duo of dips of your choice, four crunchy tacos and four soft tacos.

Taco Bell’s Rolled Chicken Taco ingredients

Taco Bell’s take on taquitos (or flautas) contains a fried white corn tortilla filled with marinated and shredded all-white-meat chicken and comes with Spicy Ranch sauce which can be swapped according to preference.

Taco Bell’s Rolled Chicken Taco nutrition facts

Here is the nutrition information for a two-pack of Rolled Chicken Tacos, according to Taco Bell’s Nutrition Calculator:

Calories: 250

Total fat: 11g (14% daily value)

Cholesterol: 20mg (7%)

Sodium: 460mg (20%)

Total carbohydrates: 28g (10%)

Protein: 10g

New items on Taco Bell’s menu

Cheesy Jalapeño Mexican Pizza

This spicy take on the Mexican Pizza, which was first tested in December 2022, contains two pizza shells filled with refried beans and seasoned beef and topped with the chain’s Mexican Pizza Sauce, nacho cheese sauce, three cheeses, diced tomatoes and a smattering of sliced jalapeños. It costs the same as the original — $4.49 — or you can get it the Cheesy Jalapeño Mexican Pizza Combo, which includes a Cheesy Jalapeño Mexican Pizza, two Crunchy Tacos Supreme and a large fountain drink, for $9.99.

Taco Bell’s Cheesy Jalapeño Mexican Pizza. (Taco Bell)

$2 Chicken Burritos

There are two chicken-based burritos that go for only $2 each. First up, the Chicken Enchilada Burrito features a tortilla wrapped around grilled chicken, seasoned rice, red sauce, three cheeses and reduced-fat sour cream.

Secondly, the Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito includes a flour tortilla with grilled chicken, fiesta tortilla chips, lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes and a combo of avocado ranch and chipotle sauces.

Strawberry Freezes

Taco Bell is now offering two new strawberry beverages as a farewell to summer: the Wild Strawberry Freeze and the Wild Strawberry Creme Delight Freeze, which comes swirled with sweet vanilla cream. Both drinks can be purchased at $3.19 for the 16-ounce size, or $3.99 for 20 ounces. From 2 to 5 p.m. local time, Taco Bell is running a “Happier Hour” where a 16-ounce drink will only run you $1.

Taco Bell’s Wild Strawberry Creme Delight Freeze and Strawberry Twists. (Taco Bell)

Strawberry Twists

And finally, Taco Bell has come up with a berry good remix on its Cinnamon Twists. Strawberry Twists come dusted with sweet-tart strawberry sugar for $1, or 50 cents when paired with the Wild Strawberry Creme Delight Freeze in a single order.

Items being tested

The above menu items are all available nationwide, but other items are being tested in select markets, like $2 Stackers in Tuscon, Arizona, as well as a Cheesy Chicken Crispanada in Atlanta, Georgia. Taco Bell also recently tested a Mountain Dew Baja Blast Gelato at one location in California and apparently sold out in under five days.

Taco Bell deals running through mid-October

Taco Bell's New offerings. (Taco Bell)

Taco Bell is also offering loads of deals, giving customers the opportunity to save via its own app and third-party delivery services. Check out the full list of offers running until Oct. 14 below.

In-app offers

Sept. 7 — 13: A purchase of two-pack of Rolled Chicken Tacos gets double the points (limit one per user). Rolled Chicken Tacos Menu as a DashPass 3 p.m. delivery. $5 off with purchase of Rolled Chicken Tacos with $20+ orders as DashPass 3 p.m. delivery.

Sept. 12: $2 Chicken Quesadilla from 12 to 2 p.m. PST with promo code. $2 Burrito Supreme from 2 to 4 p.m. PST with promo code. $2 Nacho Bell Grande from 4 to 6 p.m. PST with promo code. For Taco Tuesday, get $5 off your Mexican food order of $15+ on DoorDash using code TACOTAB.

Sept. 15 — 17: Free Cheesy Gordita Crunch with $22+ order on DoorDash. Free Cheesy Gordita Crunch with $23+ order on GrubHub and Uber Eats.

Sept. 24 — 30: $3 off $20+ orders (one per user). 20% off $20+ orders up to $10 off (one per user). Free Chalupa (Seasoned Beef or Black Bean) with $20+ order (one per user; must add item to cart). Free delivery with $20 (one per user; excludes Colorado where $0.27 state-mandated retail delivery fee applies).

Sept. 25: Free Quesadilla with $22+ order on DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates and Grubhub.

Sept. 29 — Oct. 1: $3 off $15+ orders for breakfast on DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates and Grubhub.

Oct. 1: $1 off any item on the Veggie Cravings Menu for World Vegetarian Day. Free Bean Burrito with $20+ order on DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates and Grubhub.

Oct. 1 — 14: $3 off $15+ order for New Eaters during breakfast hours (7 to 11 a.m.) on DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates and Grubhub.

Oct. 4: Free Taco with $20+ order on DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates and Grubhub. Excludes limited time offerings.

Oct. 4 — 7: Double points on $2 Chicken Burritos (one per user).

Oct. 6 — 8: 10% off $20+ order on DoorDash and Grubhub. $3 off $15+ order during breakfast hours (7 to 11 a.m.) on Uber Eats.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com