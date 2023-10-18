Taco Bell burglary suspect had men’s room soap dispenser stuffed in pants, TN cops say

A Taco Bell burglary suspect was found with a men’s room soap dispenser crammed in his pants, and that was just the first of several “strange” acts observed by police during the incident, officials say.

It happened around 1 a.m. Monday, Oct. 16, in Tazewell, Tennessee, and the restaurant’s staff was still on duty at the time, according to a news release from the local police department. Tazewell is about 225 miles northeast of Nashville.

“Upon arrival officers noticed the Taco Bell employees outside the restaurant looking inside,” police said.

“The officers observed a male ... bent down behind the register and front counter. When the officers entered the lobby and made contact with the male he was found with stacks of free taco coupons and a key attempting to gain entry into the restaurant’s safe.”

Officers took the man into custody and a search revealed “a small amount of marijuana and the men’s restroom soap dispenser was located in his pants,” officials said. Investigators did not release details of why the device was taken.

The suspect, who lives in Tazewell, made repeated attempts to escape from a police patrol car, and had to be chased and subdued while handcuffed outside the Claiborne County jail, police said.

Two county deputies reported being assaulted by the suspect during the chase, police said.

The suspect remained in the county jail Oct. 18 and faces charges of:

Theft of property

Possession of schedule 6 (controlled substances

Attempted escape (two counts)

Resisting arrest

Assault on a police officer (two counts)

Attempted burglary

Public intoxication

Vandalism

