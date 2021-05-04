Taco Bell customer says damp cigarette was found in her food

Michael Hollan
·1 min read

Cigarettes aren’t on the menu at Taco Bell.

It’s never fun finding something that isn’t food lodged inside your meal. One woman in Florida claims that she was about to dig into some Taco Bell when she made a smokey discovery.

Taura Helsel ordered a chalupa meal from a Taco Bell in Pensacola, which came with a soft taco, WKRG reports. She says that when she got home and unwrapped the taco, however, she found something waiting inside that wasn’t supposed to be there.

A damp cigarette.

MCDONALD'S DEBUTS CHICKEN SANDWICH WITH FRIED MOZZARELLA PATTY - HERE'S WHERE IT'S AVAILABLE

Helsel told the news outlet, "I don’t know if it was intentionally put there or if somebody had it on their ear and maybe they were rolling a taco and it fell in there. But another thing I thought about was how did they not notice that cigarette in there?"

To make matters worse, she says when she went back to the store to complain, she didn’t get the response she expected.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I thought they were going to apologize or something, but they didn’t," she explained. "The employees seemed really mad that I had come back up there."

She continued, "It’s disgusting. Either that cigarette was put there intentionally or accidentally, but that’s not the point. I fed some of that to my 1-year-old daughter."

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

In a statement obtained by Fox News, a spokesperson for Taco Bell said, "We take this very seriously. Our franchisee that owns and operates this location is looking into this matter and will be reaching out to the customer directly."

Recommended Stories

  • This Annoying TikTok Trend Is Angering Starbucks Employees

    Starbucks already has imaginative and trendy drinks on its menu that blend flavors like mocha, sweet cream, caramel, brown sugar, and more with several milk, coffee, and espresso options. Customers also conveniently get to modify anything and everything. Because of this, there's now a viral trend exploding on TikTok and Twitter to see who can come up with the most original and extravagant drinks — much to the dismay of some employees.One employee named Josie recently took to Twitter to showcase an order from a customer named Edward. It was a Venti Caramel Crunch Frappuccino ordered through the mobile Starbucks app, but Edward wanted a few additions…extra caramel drizzle, extra whipped cream, extra ice, extra caramel crunch, heavy cream, 7 pumps of Dark Caramel Sauce, and 5 bananas, plus even more for a total of 13 special requests.Related: The 7 Healthiest Foods to Eat Right NowOn todays episode of why i wanna quit my job. pic.twitter.com/vKAtRKNRwe— Josie (@ProjectJosiee) May 2, 2021The tweet went viral, and not only inspired customers to try their hand at creating extensive and lavish orders but also roused up other employees.i raise you this pic.twitter.com/07mhU0IyED— bucky barnes stan account (@victoriasarberr) May 3, 2021Edward may never have ordered the extravagant frap if the trend hadn't taken off on TikTok recently. The app is full of videos of drinks off the main menu and how to order them. The hashtag #Starbucks has over 12.8 billion views on the app, and #starbucksdrinksyoushouldtry has over 45.3 million.Most of the videos don't meet Edward's or Mohammad's drink level, but still require step-by-step instructions on how to order them.@secretmenudrinksHOW TO ORDER THE ROSE GOLD REFRESHER! #starbucks #secretmenustarbucks #starbucksdrinksyoushouldtry #tiktokdrinks #PepsiApplePieChallenge♬ bee – BurbankThe app makes it easy to customize, but as comedian Ashley Nicole Black points out, it's also saving employees and customers from potential embarrassment from such long orders.I knew it had to be an app order. No one would order that out loud making eye contact— Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) May 3, 2021Others argue that ordering drinks with so many special requests should come with something for the baristas who craft the drinks.Orders with more than 8 changes should automatically charge a tip for the baristas. Like what they do when you go to a restaurant with a large group of people.— Mike Johnson (Weather Mike) (@weathermike24) May 3, 2021In a statement to the TODAY Show, Starbucks said that customizations are part of the experience at the chain, and it's unlikely that they will tell customers to limit them. "There are many ways for customers to modify their favorite beverage at Starbucks and a majority of customizations are reasonable requests from customers," they added.It's safe to say that adding so many sauces and flavors into your morning coffee is also not very healthy—but don't worry, here's what you should order, according to a registered dietitian. And to get all the latest Starbucks news delivered right to your email inbox every day, sign up for our newsletter!

  • Customer beating man with gun at bar accidentally kills own relative, Texas cops say

    A Texas shooting suspect killed his family member while beating another man with a gun, officials say.

  • Swiss diplo dead after fall from flat in Iran

    A senior Swiss diplomat has reportedly been found dead in Tehran after falling from a high-rise building.Iranian media, quoting emergency services, say she is the first secretary at the Swiss embassy, and fell from the building where she lived.The Swiss foreign ministry didn't identify the victim, but said an embassy employee had died of an accident.A spokesman from the Iranian emergency services said the diplomat's body was found by a gardener.That was after an employee who arrived at her apartment early on Tuesday noticed she was missing - that's according to local news agencies. Switzerland has represented U.S. diplomatic interests in Iran since Washington and Tehran cut ties shortly after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.It comes as Iran and world powers continue renewed negotiations over its nuclear program.

  • A Taco Bell competitor debuts their own version of the beloved Mexican Pizza

    Do you miss the Mexican Pizza from Taco Bell? Judging by the emails I get from readers, I think a lot of you are still mourning the loss, deeply. Well, I now can inform you that Del Taco’s got its own version now, called a Crunchtada. It’s not 100% the same—it’s more of a tostada than the Mexican Pizza was (if you remember, that was a double decker concoction that was pre-sliced for you)—but might hit the same notes for you.

  • German Police Arrest Couple They Suspect Were Trading Babies

    Police in Germany announced the arrest of a Bulgarian couple, apprehended last week, who are alleged to have traded newborn babies on the black market.

  • ‘Life turns on a dime’: She donated $950 from her first stimulus check to a food bank — then received a cancer diagnosis

    After her financial circumstances changed, Toi Cudworth delayed payments on some loans, and bought frozen chicken and veggies because they’re cheaper and they last longer.

  • Carter Library releases endearingly odd photo of the Bidens visiting Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter

    President Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter at their home in Plains, Georgia, on Thursday, Biden's 100th day in office. The Jimmy Carter Presidential Library released a photo of the visit, and presidential historian Michael Bechloss posted it on social media Monday night. The Bidens and the Carters at the Carter home in Georgia, last week: @CarterLibrary pic.twitter.com/uz4yGsfAc1 — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) May 4, 2021 Due to some combination of photo perspective, camera lens, furniture size, and age — Jimmy Carter is 96, Rosalynn Carter is 93 — it looks like the Bidens are looming over slightly miniaturized versions of the Carters, maybe in an oversize doll house. Not that the Bidens are particularly young. In a video filmed for last summer's Democratic National Convention, Carter — president from 1977 to 1981 — called Biden "my first and most effective supporter in the Senate" as well as "my loyal and dedicated friend." (Biden, 78, was only 29 when first elected to the Senate in 1972.) More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesFox News' Tucker Carlson is on the warpath against House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthyKevin McCarthy sounds increasingly likely to punish Liz Cheney

  • US men await their fate as murder trial nears end in Rome

    The pandemic was just bearing down on Italy when the trial began of two young American men, charged with the murder of Italian police officer near their hotel while they were on vacation in 2019. On Wednesday, after more than 14 months, defense lawyers will wrap up their arguments, and the two defendants, former schoolmates from California, can expect to learn their fates later in the week. Finnegan Lee Elder, now 21, and Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, now 20, insisted they acted in self-defense.

  • ‘Mummified’ Cultist’s Corpse Found With Glitter Makeup but No Eyes

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/YouTubeDENVER—The mummified body of the leader of a New Age sect discovered by law enforcement last week near Crestone, Colorado, had been placed in a shrine and appeared to be missing its eyes, arrest affidavits reveal.When investigators arrived Wednesday, the remains had “...what appears to be glitter type makeup on around the eyes,” according to Corporal Steve Hanson of the Saguache County Sheriff Office.The documents, obtained by The Daily Beast, also describe the body—believed to be that of 45-year-old Amy Carlson, known to her followers as “Mother God”—as being adorned with Christmas tree lights. The group in question, “Love Has Won,” (LHW) has previously been described by both followers and law enforcement as a “cult.”Sheriff’s deputies found the body in the LHW headquarters in rural Saguache county just before midnight on Wednesday. Saguache County Sheriff Dan Warwick said in an interview on Monday that the body was “cared for,” and that the eyes were missing because of decomposition.Carlson’s son, Cole, told The Daily Beast that he had been expecting his mother’s death for quite some time.Decayed Corpse of ‘Cult’ Leader Found in Colorado HQ“It’s not a great thing, but hopefully this brings an end to the Love Has Won debacle,” he said in an interview Monday. “I hope the damage stops now.”“My problem is that the cult didn’t get her help,” Carlson’s sister, Chelsea Renninger, added, “They let her die.”The Saguache County Sheriff’s office was responding to a tip from a man named Miguel Lamboy, a suspected member of the group, when it visited the headquarters Wednesday. According to an affidavit, Lamboy told them “...it was obvious that Ms.Carlson was dead because her eyes were missing. Mr. Lamboy stated that the body appeared to be mummified with Ms. Carlson’s teeth exposed through the lips.”Lamboy also said he believed the mummified remains had been brought to Colorado from California.Saguache County Coroner Tom Perrin told The Daily Beast on Monday that he had not been able to officially identify the corpse via fingerprints because it is so badly decomposed. But he added that he was working to use dental records to get an identification, and estimated that the person had been dead since sometime in March.Perrin said in an email that he has not ruled out foul play, but “that he will not know for sure until the autopsy has been completed.”Perrin described the scene where Carlson’s body was found as “very decorated with murals on the walls and Christmas lights all around,” adding that he suspected Carlson was ingesting colloidal silver.Sure enough, Cole said he last spoke to his mother via Skype, and that at the time, she told him she had cancer and was eating one grilled cheese a day, but that he suspected something worse.“I know she was taking huge amounts of colloidal silver,” Cole told The Daily Beast. He added that his mother told him they were selling the silver as a cure for coronavirus under a business known as Gaia’s Whole Healing Essentials, LLC, but that the FDA made them stop.When they visited the Love Has Won HQ, a mobile home, late Wednesday, deputies with the Saguache County Sheriff’s office also found two children, ages 13 and 2, fast asleep. The Saguache County Sheriff’s office confirmed that the 13-year-old has been placed with social services. According to the arrest record, the two-year-old belongs to Lamboy, who could not immediately be reached for comment.Seven members of the “cult” were taken into custody on various charges, including child abuse and abuse of a corpse. No one has been charged in connection with Carlson’s death.When Lamboy alerted law enforcement to Carlson’s body, he told them that her name was “Lia.” But former LHW member Andrew Profaci told The Daily Beast that Carlson had at least half a dozen different names; he also suggested she may have had some kind of relationship with Lamboy.“She used that name early on before I joined the team, but she was still using it when her and Miguel were together,” said Profaci.“She never used the name ‘Amy.’ If you called her Amy you were dissing her. You were saying she’s not Mother God. Amy Carlson as far as she was concerned was nobody.”Love Has Won has not publicly announced that Carlson has died, and instead have used their own language to describe her passing. On Sunday, Bobby Barbara, a LHW member, did a Facebook live proclaiming, “She has not passed away. She ascended. Her essence left her body.”She went on to describe a horrific death “...like Lou Gehrig’s Parkinsons, where her whole body was paralyzed but her brain was fully functioning.”After being reached on Facebook, Barbara declined to comment, saying “Does it matter? You’re not going to tell the truth anyway.” A person reached at a phone number previously listed on a now-defunct Love Has Won website suggested the group had been “dissolved” and declined to comment for this story.Carlson’s family says they do not believe much of what LHW claims regarding her death. “To find out that she was dead for that long without finding out she was dead is concerning,” said Renninger.The last time they heard from Carlson was in January when another sister, Tara Flores, spoke with her on the phone, she told The Daily Beast.“She said she was in a lot of pain and that she was at peace,” Flores said. After that, the family texted with Carlson, but they said they could never be sure that the person on the other end was her.The Love Has Won website went offline over the weekend, but their Facebook page remains active. The group has a “Daily Energy Update” in which members discuss what they refer to as “divine decrees” and now share old videos of Carlson. On Wednesday afternoon, the jailed alleged sect members will have their first day in Saguache County court. Ryan Kramer, John Robertson, Jason Castillo, Obdulia Franco Gonzalez, Christopher Royer, and Sarah Raymone were each being held on two counts of child abuse and one count of tampering with a deceased human body.A seventh defendant, Karin Raymond, was being held on two counts of child abuse, one count of tampering with a deceased human body, and one count of false imprisonment. At one point, Lamboy told investigators upon discovering the body, he was not allowed to leave the LHW headquarters with his son.Sheriff Warwick said that the seven defendants have public defenders from Colorado’s 12th Judicial District assigned to them. The attorneys could not immediately be reached for comment.For his part, Warwick said he had never had any trouble with the group before. “They’ve always been very polite,” he said. “There have been no criminal issues.”Family members who say they have lost relatives to LHW are watching with interest, hopeful that law enforcement had intervened in a drama they could not control.“I’m sad. Largely, she was still my mom,” said Carlson’s son Cole.Still, he added, “It’s super weird to tell people, ‘My mom thinks she’s a God.’”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Bill and Melinda Gates have no prenup. With nearly $150 billion at stake, they will split their property according to a 'separation contract' they've agreed instead.

    Bill and Melinda Gates have a "separation contract" that stipulates how they will split their property after their divorce, legal filings show.

  • PSA: You Can Get A Free Taco At Taco Bell Today

    All thanks to the moon!!

  • McDonald’s customers are deeply divided over a 'disgusting’ new menu item: ‘Not worth it’

    Some social media users love the new item, but others claimed it was strange and disappointing.

  • Mexico City metro overpass collapse kills at least 23

    An elevated section of the Mexico City metro collapsed and sent the train plunging toward a busy boulevard late Monday, killing at least 23 people and injuring at least 79, city officials said. Rescuers found four bodies inside a rail car that was dangling from the overpass but were unable to remove them. Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said one of the concrete beams collapsed as a train passed over it about 10:30 p.m. in one of the deadliest episodes in the history of the city’s subway system, which is among the world's busiest.

  • Ray Reyes, Former Member of Menudo, Dead at 51

    "It is with great pain in my soul that I confirm the death of my beloved brother," Raül Reyes wrote Friday

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene faces backlash over tweet demanding ‘loyalty to Trump’

    ‘You are clueless about what Republican voters think and feel, which is #AmericaFirst and loyalty to Trump,’ Ms Greene tweeted to Rep Adam Kinzinger

  • Millions of Americans Are About to Get $3,600 in New Stimulus — Are You One of Them?

    While a fourth stimulus check might not be in the cards, a new $3,600 benefit for millions of Americans will now be on its way come July. See: $3,600 Stimulus Payments for Families to Start in July...

  • Watch Dr. Pimple Popper squeeze 'Oreo creme' out of a cluster of growths on a woman's cheek

    Dr. Pimple Popper used a blade to create tiny perforations in each minuscule growth. Then she pressed down with a looped tool and pus spurted out.

  • Bill Gates added a $43 million beachfront home to his sprawling real estate portfolio last year. Here's a closer look at his empire, which also includes a $130 million Washington mansion and horse ranches in Florida.

    Gates' real estate holdings include a $130 million Washington mansion, Florida horse ranches, and a new California oceanfront purchase.

  • NCIS: Los Angeles First Look: Hetty Returns (for Real!) in Season 12 Finale

    Henrietta Lange is alive and kicking and — perhaps best of all — back at the Office of Special Projects, as seen in these exclusive photos from NCIS: Los Angeles‘ Season 12 finale. All season long, the team’s Operations Manager (played by original cast member Linda Hunt) has been mysteriously out of pocket, on a […]

  • More Stimulus Money May Be Coming Your Way – Here’s What To Do With It

    Early tax filers may get a treat this year. If you've already filed your taxes for 2020 instead of waiting for the May 17, 2021 deadline, you could be getting one of the "bonus checks" or "plus-up...