Taco Bell customer shot companion and worker in fight over breakfast, Indiana cops say

A Taco Bell customer is accused of shooting an employee after finding out the restaurant wasn’t serving breakfast.

The same bullet also hit his companion, police say.

Nicholas Gay, 29, and three others went to the Taco Bell in Mishawaka, Indiana, and put in an order at the drive-thru window on Friday, according to a probable cause affidavit.

They pulled into a parking spot after learning the order was “messed up,” and Gay went inside the restaurant with another man, police said. The companion asked for a refund because Taco Bell wouldn’t serve him breakfast after 11 a.m.

They began calling the employees names and harassing them, and another worker told them to leave, police said.

Surveillance video shows Gay walk to the door as if he’s going to leave, then turn toward the employee and pull a gun from his pocket before shooting the man, according to the probable cause affidavit. The bullet went through the employee’s torso and hit Gay’s companion in the arm, police said.

Gay and the other man ran from the store while cops rushed to the Taco Bell, police said. They parked the car in a driveway and fled, police said.

Investigators found a firearm magazine in the grassy area of an intersection near the parked car, police said.

The employee who was shot underwent surgery at a nearby hospital.

While watching surveillance video of the shooting, investigators noticed the suspect had neck tattoos, and local law enforcement recognized the man as Gay, according to the affidavit.

Gay was charged with attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and unlawful possession of a firearm by a violent felon, according to court records. Gay was previously convicted of robbery, according to court records.

