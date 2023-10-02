Taco Bell customer shot employee multiple times in dispute over change, NC cops say

A disgruntled Taco Bell customer is accused of critically injuring an employee in a dispute that began in the drive-thru line, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Taco Bell at 8812 Albemarle Road in east Charlotte, officials said.

A suspect is in custody, police said in an update.

“Witness statements indicate that after ordering food, the suspect became aggressive in the drive-thru when he believed he had been given an incorrect amount of change,” CMPD said in a news release.

“The suspect proceeded to leave the drive-thru and come inside the restaurant where he became more aggressive, produced a firearm and began shooting inside the restaurant. The suspect fled the scene.”

One employee suffered multiple gunshot wounds and remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said. The identity of the victim has not been released.

Detectives identified a suspect and he was arrested at his home without incident, CMPD reported on an Oct. 1 update. His identity and details of his charges have not been released.

