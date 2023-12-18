Taco Bell is debuting new menu items — and you can try them soon. Here’s what to know

New menu items will make their way to Taco Bell soon.

The three-cheese chicken flatbread melt arrives Thursday, Jan. 11, at restaurants nationwide, according to the California-based taco chain.

For $2.29, the hand-held flatbread is filled with grilled chicken, chipotle sauce and a blend of cheddar, mozzarella and monterey pepper jack cheeses.

Fans can also try the new double berry freeze starting Thursday, Dec. 21.

A mashup of Taco Bell’s fan-favorite blue raspberry and wild strawberry freezes, the slushy treat will also be available nationwide and cost $3.49 for a large.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

It’s just the latest beverage to join Taco Bell’s drink lineup. Last week, the chain introduced the new Coffee Chiller and Churro Chiller as part of a limited-time test at select restaurants in Southern California.

The creations, reminiscent of a frozen coffee and hand-spun milkshake, are a first for the taco chain.

“We’re always pushing the boundaries to deliver bold and craveable Mexican-inspired flavors ... and these frozen drinks showcase how far our innovation goes,” Taylor Montgomery, chief marketing officer for Taco Bell U.S., said in a statement.

