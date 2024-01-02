Taco Bell employee being robbed at gunpoint shoots the suspect, Ohio police say

A suspected Taco Bell robber was left in serious condition after exchanging gunfire with an employee, Ohio police said.

Police responded around 7:35 p.m. on Jan. 1 to a call about shots fired at an Akron Taco Bell, according to a Jan. 2 news release.

Upon arriving, police learned that a man robbed the restaurant at gunpoint and shot at a 21-year-old employee, then fled with an undisclosed amount of money, the release said.

The employee, who was unharmed, fired back and struck the man in the upper body, police said.

Shortly after the robbery, the 35-year-old suspect showed up at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. He was taken by a 33-year-old, who was arrested and charged in connection with the incident, police said.

The suspect, who has not been named, is hospitalized and is listed in serious condition, the release said. According to police, he will face robbery and other charges.

Police said the incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

Akron is about 40 miles southeast of Cleveland.

