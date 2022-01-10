Taco Bell employee fatally shot in Los Angeles drive-thru, police say

A Taco Bell employee in Los Angeles was fatally shot Saturday night while working at the drive-thru window after refusing a customer’s counterfeit money, police said.

The 41-year-old man, who Los Angeles police did not identify Monday, died on scene after the male suspect fired multiple times shortly before 11 p.m. at the eatery in the Green Meadows neighborhood, police said.

The gunman then drove away.

No one has been arrested in connection to the slaying, police said Monday.

An employee at a Taco Bell in South Los Angeles was shot dead by a man who tried to pay for his meal with a counterfeit bill at the restaurant's drive-through window, authorities said. (Google Maps)

“The victim refused the counterfeit bill and the suspect shot the victim multiple times before fleeing the location in his vehicle,” police said in a statement.

The incident was not gang-related, police said. The investigation, police said, remained ongoing.

Relatives identified the shooting victim as Alejandro Garcia, NBC Los Angeles reported.

Nancy Del Sol, Garcia’s cousin, told the news outlet Garcia’s 19-year-old son was also working Saturday night with his father and witnessed the shooting.

“My nephew was close by so he closed the window, but the shots, they went in,” Del Sol said.

“The way that he died, in front of his son, it was a really traumatic experience for my nephew,” she said.

The suspect tried to pay for his food with a fake $20 bill, NBC Los Angeles reported.

Taco Bell said in a statement Monday: “We are shocked and saddened to hear that this happened. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the team member in this difficult time. We understand the owner and operator of this location is working with the local authorities in their investigation and has reached out directly to the affected family to offer support.”

A GoFundMe page for Garcia, organized by another cousin, said Garcia’s family was “devastated” and “in shock.” Garcia was described as a married father of three on the fundraising website.

Garcia’s relatives could not be immediately reached by NBC News for comment.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.