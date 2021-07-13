Taco Bell employees playing with fireworks cause $30k of damage

Courtney Mayes, 25, was arrested on arson charges for her involvement in the firework incident in Nashville (Nashville Fire Department)

A manager of a Tennessee branch of Taco Bell has been arrested for allegedly causing over $30,000 worth of damage alongside her colleagues.

Courtney Mayes, 25, was taken into police custody and charged with aggravated felony arson in Nashville. She was taken to Davidson County jail and given a $5,000 bond.

In footage not released publicly, she was allegedly seen letting off fireworks inside a Nashville outlet of the popular Tex-Mex chain with co-workers.

The video is believed to show the workforce securing the doors to prevent customers from coming inside. They are then seen running around the restaurant clutching fireworks. One of the members of staff is then reported to have placed something in a bin, then run out outside to film the reaction.

In a statement the Nashville Fire Department said: "Employees then realized they locked themselves out of the restaurant. The employees tried unsuccessfully to get back into the store. When the employees saw the trash can start to smoke, they called 911 for help.”

Firefighters “arrived on scene, forced entry into the restaurant and extinguished the fire. The fire caused damaged the inside of the restaurant. Investigators also found damage inside the men’s room where it appeared fireworks were ignited in the men’s room trash can.”

More arrests could follow.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission released a report in June that said there had been a 50 per cent rise in firework deaths and injuries in the last year. One cause is believed to be a rise in amateur displays due to the pandemic cancelling professional ones.

The Independent has reached out to Taco Bell for comment.