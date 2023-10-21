Taco Bell introduces chicken nuggets for the first time — but there’s a catch

A new version of a fast food staple will be sold at one unexpected chain restaurant.

On Oct. 12, Taco Bell announced that it would be offering a surprising new menu item at the Tex-Mex inspired chain: Crispy Chicken Nuggets. This puts the Crunchwrap Supreme-maker into yet another faceoff with fast food giants like McDonald’s and Chick-fil-A, both of which are well-known for their own popular chicken nuggets.

Taco Bell’s new Crispy Chicken Nuggets are made with all-white meat from whole muscle chicken breasts, which are marinated in a spiced jalapeño buttermilk, breaded then fried.

Sauces will be available with the new menu item including a signature Bell sauce which features tomatoes, red chiles, onion and garlic, as well as Jalapeño Honey Mustard, a sweet and spicy sauce that fits nicely into the "swicy" trend.

The Crispy Chicken Nuggets are available in two sizes: a five-piece nugget with one sauce for $3.99 to $4.99 and a 10-piece nugget with two sauces for $6.99 to $8.99, as prices may vary by location.

Those raring to try Taco Bell’s new Crispy Chicken Nuggets for themselves may have to travel far, as Taco Bell is only currently testing it in one city: Minneapolis, MN. Still, when asked if the chain plans to test the Crispy Chicken Nuggets in other markets, a representative tells TODAY.com that there are sadly none on the books, but that the fast-food chain never says never.

Still, early reviews on social media seem to laud the menu addition, with some people in the Minneapolis area who have gotten to try it sharing their thoughts.

Taco Bell Chicken Nuggets > McDonald's Chicken Nuggets — Cowboy Hat Caterpie Please 🤠 (@MikeNerdlaw) October 12, 2023

“Taco Bell Chicken Nuggets > McDonald’s Chicken Nuggets,” tweeted one person.

“Uhh they’re pretty good! Nice breading and tasty chicken that isn’t dried out,” tweeted another person, reviewing their order.

I don’t know why Taco Bell is doing chicken nuggets, but they’re really good. pic.twitter.com/TQeqW9pWjO — Joe (@JoeAlv) October 15, 2023

“I don’t know why Taco Bell is doing chicken nuggets, but they’re really good,” wrote another, sharing a photo of their nuggets haul.

Other folks on social media simply seem to be overwhelmingly befuddled and intrigued by the crunchy trial, with one person tweeting, “Taco Bell has what now?”

Taco Bell also recently announced the nationwide release of Nacho Fries with Vegan Nacho Sauce, its first-ever vegan nationwide menu item. The company is also celebrating the debut of its new T​​oasted Breakfast Tacos by offering them for free each Tuesday in October. Taco Bell Rewards members can get a free Toasted Breakfast Taco with no purchase necessary by using the Taco Bell app on Oct. 17, Oct. 24 and Oct. 31.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com