Taco Bell is opening this automated, boozy restaurant in Times Square — take a sneak peek inside

Brian Sozzi
·Editor-at-Large
·3 min read

Taco Bell is making a big bet on the late-night party scene returning to New York City after the COVID-19 pandemic — and people wanting a few tacos for the subway ride home after a blistering night out on the town.

The Yum! Brands-owned chain said Tuesday it will open one of its new Cantina-themed restaurants in Times Square on Wednesday. It will be housed inside the historic Paramount Building, which was built between 1926-1927.

Gone are the traditional analog menu boards that are hard to read several drinks in. They are replaced by 10 touchscreen ordering kiosks (yes, you will have to touch the screen to order). The location — which will sell alcoholic drinks in keeping with the Cantina business model — will also have a separate double-door entrance to service those that ordered ahead via the Taco Bell app. 

Once opened, Taco Bell will have 80 locations (60 Taco Bell restaurants and 20 Cantina-style locations) operating across New York's five boroughs. 

Here is a walk-through of the new location. 

People are greeted by a giant Taco Bell sign. You know it will be a different dining experience as the logo isn't your standard run-of-the-mill Taco Bell logo. 

Taco Bell enters Times Square.
Taco Bell enters Times Square.

Welcome to Taco Bell, how may I take your order? 

Well, not exactly. You place your own order —and pay for it — on any one of the 10 touch screen machines and then head to the pick-up counter pictured at the back of the restaurant. If you ordered via the app, you can pick up your grub from the cubby holes, lit up in pink to the right, in the below photo.

You place your own order at the new Taco Bell in NYC.
You place your own order at the new Taco Bell in NYC.

This Taco Bell is built mostly for one thing only: Get your food super quickly and get back out into the party scene. Notice all the touch screens for food and drinks and likely minimal interaction with an employee (as they are in the back making the food, not taking orders).

Taco Bell&#39;s new NYC restaurant is all about speed.
Taco Bell's new NYC restaurant is all about speed.

Speaking of drinks, you order those from a touchscreen, as well. Want a hydrating Gatorade after your 10 alcoholic beverages? This machine has you covered. Thank you Gatorade owner, PepsiCo

The digital drink machine inside Taco Bell&#39;s new NYC location.
The digital drink machine inside Taco Bell's new NYC location.

When you say bye-bye to the historic Paramount Building (notice the gold ornamentation below), there's a reminder that you can save yourself a few minutes next time by ordering ahead. And hey, wipe the touchscreen down if you decide to come again. We are still in a pandemic.

Goodbye from Taco Bell Times Square.
Goodbye from Taco Bell Times Square.

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

What’s hot from Sozzi:

Watch Yahoo Finance’s live programming on Verizon FIOS channel 604, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, Pluto TV, and YouTube. Online catch Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, and LinkedIn.

Recommended Stories

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drop after US officials call for pause of J&J vaccine rollout

    Stock futures sank Tuesday morning after U.S. federal health officials called for a pause in the rollout of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine amid concerns over rare blood clots in some individuals inoculated with the vaccine.

  • Texas oil pipelines face dry months as production languishes

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Nearly half of all oil pipelines from the Permian basin, the biggest U.S. oilfield, are expected to be empty by the end of the year, analysts and executives said. Pipeline companies went on a construction spree throughout 2018 and 2019 to handle blistering growth in U.S. crude production to a record 13 million barrels per day (bpd). Major pipeline companies are exploring ways to ship other products in those lines and considering selling stakes in operations to raise cash.

  • Watch out Tesla. This new Mercedes-Benz ‘could be a game changer,’ says Deutsche Bank.

    The full-size luxury EQS sedan will launch on Thursday and could completely change the public perception of Mercedes, Deutsche Bank analysts said.

  • Dow Jones Futures Reverse Lower As U.S. Calls For Pause On J&J Covid Vaccine; 4 Tech Giants Near Buy Points

    Dow Jones futures were lower early Tuesday, as Fed chief Powell's comments hit the stock market rally Monday. Tesla stock reclaimed a key level.

  • It's time to play defense as the bull stock market turns two years old: analyst

    The S&P 500 just had its best 12-month performance ever. But the bull market may be entering a new phase as it turns two-years-old — an investing regime that requires a bit more defense.

  • ‘It would be nice to spend money and go on vacations’: I’m 58 and have lived in my home for 40 years. Can I afford a house and semi-retirement?

    ‘The Big Move’ is a MarketWatch column looking at the ins and outs of real estate, from navigating the search for a new home to applying for a mortgage. The costs of homeownership are rising quickly across the country, so you’re not alone in feeling burdened.

  • Credit Suisse to pay out another $1.7 billion of Greensill-linked fund assets

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Credit Suisse has made further progress in winding down funds connected with Greensill Capital and is able to distribute another $1.7 billion to investors, the bank said on Tuesday. The bank said it has so far collected $2 billion from receivables redeemed when the four supply chain finance funds (SCFFs) were suspended on March 1. This, along with the cash position in the SCFFs and the earlier payout, comes to $5.4 billion - equivalent to more than half of the total assets under management when the funds were suspended, Credit Suisse said.

  • Bitcoin soars to record high of $62,000

    Bitcoin's price soared to yet another record, a day before US cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase will float on the stock market.

  • My husband signed for a car for a friend — against my wishes. Now we get notices for unpaid tolls and parking tickets. What if there’s an accident?

    ‘Every time another ‘past due’ envelope arrives I panic at the thought of the savings I worked so hard to put away might be gone in one accident.’

  • CEOs plan next moves against restrictive voting laws

    Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility President & CEO Cid Wilson joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how CEOs are planning to move against restrictive voting laws.

  • Jack Ma’s Fortune Jumps $2 Billion After Record Alibaba Fine

    (Bloomberg) -- China just slapped a record antitrust fine on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The company thanked the government and investors breathed a sigh of relief.Alibaba’s American depositary receipts climbed 9.3% on Monday in New York, their biggest jump in almost four years. For Jack Ma, the founder of the e-commerce giant, it meant his fortune increased by $2.3 billion to $52.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.The $2.8 billion fine is less severe than some investors feared and is based on only 4% of the company’s 2019 domestic sales, far less than the maximum 10% allowed under Chinese law. While the internet giant will have to adjust the way it does business, its vice chairman said regulators won’t impose a radical overhaul of its e-commerce strategy and its chief executive officer declared Alibaba ready to move on.“Alibaba would not have achieved our growth without sound government regulation and service, and the critical oversight, tolerance and support from all of our constituencies have been crucial to our development,” the company said in an open letter. “For this, we are full of gratitude and respect.”Ma, who up until last year was China’s richest person, has lost billions since his nation’s regulators began an anti-monopolistic campaign, halting the initial public offering of his Ant Group Co. payments company just two days before it was scheduled to go public. He is now China’s third-richest person after Zhong Shanshan of bottled-water company Nongfu Spring Co. and Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s Pony Ma.Separately, China’s central bank ordered Ant to become a financial-holding company that will be regulated more like a bank. The move, announced on Monday, will have far-reaching implications for the firm’s growth and its ability to press ahead with an initial public offering. Alibaba shares opened 3.4% higher in Hong Kong on Tuesday.(Updates to include Ant overhaul and stock move in last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Trip.com Plans Hong Kong Listing Price at HK$268 Each

    (Bloomberg) -- Online travel platform Trip.com Group Ltd. has raised about HK$8.5 billion ($1.1 billion) in its Hong Kong second listing after pricing the shares at HK$268 each.The company sold 31.6 million shares in the Hong Kong offering, according to a statement on Tuesday. The price represents a discount of about 2% to Trip.com’s closing price of $35.20 on Monday on the Nasdaq.One of Trip.com’s American depositary shares is equivalent to one ordinary share. The shares are due to start trading in Hong Kong on April 19.Trip.com’s U.S. shares have risen about 4% this year, giving the firm a market capitalization of $21 billion. It is part of a wave of U.S.-listed Chinese companies seeking a trading foothold in Hong Kong which has seen some of the country’s biggest tech giants such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and JD.com Inc. raise over $36 billion since late 2019, data compiled by Bloomberg show.The second listings act as a way to hedge against the risk of being kicked off U.S. exchanges as a result of rising Sino-U.S. tensions, as well as to bring in more Asia-based investors. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has said it will start implementing a law passed last year requiring overseas companies to let American regulators inspect their audits or face delisting.Recent second listings from the likes of Baidu Inc. and Bilibili Inc. fared less well than ones last year as they got caught up in a broader selloff of technology shares as investors rotated into sectors expected to benefit from a recovery of global growth. But tech names have since staged a comeback, with the Nasdaq Composite Index rising from lows hit at the beginning of March.JPMorgan Chase & Co., China International Capital Corp. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are joint sponsors for Trip.com’s listing.(Updates with company confirmation throughout the story.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Maxing Out Your 401(k) and What to Do Next

    Max out your 401(k) each year, and be sure to get your 401(k) employer match, if you have one. And for you super savers, here are other ways to save for retirement.

  • Only 25% of Americans Know This Important Retirement Savings Rule

    Do you know how much money you should be saving for your senior years? Or are you really just guessing?

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: Snobbery, pianos and other takeaways

    Even with social distancing there was plenty of humour, glamour and surprises at the virtual event.

  • Why We Should Be Spending More on Space Travel

    It's part of our very essence

  • Carnival-loving, eloquent Soeder wants to be Germany's first Bavarian chancellor

    Dismissed for decades by critics as a country bumpkin who loves silly carnival costumes, Bavarian leader Markus Soeder said on Sunday that he was willing to run as the conservative candidate for German chancellor, provided he had the bloc's full backing. Angela Merkel, who has clocked up four election victories and led Europe's biggest economy for 16 years, is not standing for a fifth term when Germany goes to the polls in September. This means the parliamentary bloc formed by her Christian Democrats (CDU) and their sister party, Bavaria's Christian Social Union (CSU), must decide on a candidate.

  • OnPolitics: The battle for the GOP's soul

    The GOP continues to struggle to maintain party unity after former President Donald Trump's election loss.

  • Bluffton-grown Bryson Nimmer ready for ‘hometown event’ in Hilton Head Heritage debut

    Unlike the other contenders, he’s grown up 20 minutes from the world-renowned course.

  • Missouri lawmakers move to bar businesses from requiring ‘vaccine passports’

    Gov. Mike Parson has said he won’t require vaccines to travel in Missouri but said he was “fine with” private sector vaccine requirements.