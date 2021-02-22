Taco Bell joins chicken sandwich craze — but there’s one big difference. What to know

Dawson White

Taco Bell is joining the chicken sandwich wars — and putting a twist on the popular entree:

It’s both a chicken sandwich and a taco.

The chain is launching the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco nationwide in 2021, Taco Bell announced Monday.

The chicken sandwich taco features a piece of crispy, all-white-meat chicken marinated in jalapeno buttermilk, seasoned with Mexican spices and covered in a tortilla chip coating.

It’s served on a piece of puffy bread with a creamy chipotle sauce.

The Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco lands at Taco Bell restaurants nationwide this year, the chain said. A spicy version is also heading to menus.
Taco Bell is also releasing a spicy version topped with jalapeno slices, the restaurant said.

Taco Bell will test the tacos in Nashville and Charlotte for a limited time starting March 11. They’ll be priced at $2.49.

A nationwide release is planned for later this year, though Taco Bell didn’t say when.

The Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco is the chain’s latest in a string of menu additions since slashing several items from its menu last year.

Taco Bell called the move an effort to simplify its menu and create a “faster and more seamless restaurant experience” during the coronavirus pandemic.

In January, Taco Bell announced its AVA-certified vegan potatoes were permanently returning to menus as a bean substitute and on two dishes: The Spicy Potato Soft Taco and Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes. Potatoes are set to return March 11.

Taco Bell also temporarily brought back its fan-favorite Nacho Fries in December.

The Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco puts Taco Bell in the company of several chains that released chicken sandwiches in the months following Popeyes’ well-documented release.

The chain made a splash in 2019 when it took on reigning chicken sandwich champ Chick-fil-A with the the launch of its own.

This sparked what’s since been dubbed the “chicken sandwich wars.”

Chains including KFC and Wendy’s have added chicken sandwiches to their menus and other fast food giants including McDonald’s and Burger King are slated to release them this year — McDonald’s is adding three to menus on Feb. 24 and Burger King’s offering is set to arrive later in 2021.

Chicken sandwiches have become a fast food menu staple due, in part, to their versatility — experts say customers are craving chicken and the sandwich provides value, flavor and a portable option for diners on-the-go, Forbes reported.

Chains also undoubtedly saw Popeyes’ massive success following its chicken sandwich rollout, which has proven to be one of the most successful menu additions in fast food history, according to the outlet.

