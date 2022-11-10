Taco Bell manager shoots and kills worker after argument, Pennsylvania cops say

The manager of a Taco Bell is accused of fatally shooting one of his workers after their argument spilled into a neighboring business, Pennsylvania cops say.

The shooting happened at about noon on Wednesday, Nov. 9, in Scott Township, a suburb of Pittsburgh.

Officers found Dorian Carver, 32, shot and killed inside the lobby of a Northwestern Mutual building, according to a criminal complaint.

The confrontation began at a Taco Bell, where Carver and his manager, Zairyre Simmons, were arguing about Carver being written up for violating a company policy a few days before, detectives said.

Simmons and Carver had to be separated during the altercation, which had moved into the lobby of the restaurant, police said. When Carver fled the restaurant, Simmons followed.

Carver ended up in the Northwestern Mutual building and asked a man in the lobby “if he could use a phone to call his girl,” the criminal complaint states. Before Carver could make a call, Simmons showed up armed with a gun, police said.

Simmons pointed the gun at Carver “and said something aggressive” to him,” police said, citing witness testimony. The witness was running toward the back of the building when he heard three gunshots, according to the criminal complaint.

Employees inside the building attempted to revive Carver, but he was pronounced dead at the scene after being hit at least one of the shots, police said.

Police said Simmons fled the building, and a semi-automatic handgun used in the shooting was found behind a vacant building next to Northwestern Mutual.

A warrant was issued for Simmons’ arrest, and he turned himself in at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Allegheny County Police Department. He was charged with criminal homicide and firearms violations.

Simmons was placed in the Allegheny County Jail.

McDonald’s worker arrested after shooting manager during argument, Georgia cops say

Argument in Taco Bell drive-thru line erupts into gunfire, California police say

Shooting at Taco Bell leaves teens with ‘serious injuries,’ Georgia police say