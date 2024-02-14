Taco Bell’s newest item is a twist on crispy fan favorite. Here’s when you can get it

Taco Bell’s menu will soon have more to offer, starting with a new take on an old favorite.

The cheesy chicken crispanada arrives Thursday, Feb. 15, at participating Taco Bell restaurants nationwide, for a limited time, according to the fast-food chain.

For $3.49, customers can get a crispy pastry filled with a “blend of tender and seasoned chicken and a melty infusion of rich, gooey cheese,” a product description reads.

The cheesy chicken crispanada is Taco Bell’s take on the iconic empanada and will hit menus nationwide for a limited time starting Thursday, Feb. 15.

It’s a twist on the traditional empanada, jump starting “a full year of innovation to come” at the fast-food chain, according to a news release.

Taco Bell once offered the caramel apple empanada before the popular dessert was phased out in 2019, Thrillist reported. The half-moon-shaped treat was a mainstay for 15 years.

“Even the sweetest things in life don’t last forever,” a Taco Bell spokesperson told the outlet at the time. “While we are sad to confirm that the beloved Caramel Apple Empanada is no longer on menus nationwide, we encourage fans to spread their appreciation to our other amazing desserts.”

This month, the restaurant teased several new items scheduled to arrive on menus in 2024 at its inaugural Live Mas event in Las Vegas. They include:

Crispy chicken nuggets

Cheesy street chalupas

Mountain Dew Baja Blast gelato

Cheesy enchilada dipping taco

Dulce de leche Cinnabon delights

Cheez-It crunchwrap

Tajin crunchy taco

Horchata cold brew latte

It’s unclear when the new items will be available.

