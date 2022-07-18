Taco Bell night shift turns combative and ends with arrest of worker, Florida cops say

A Taco Bell manager was forced to call police after an employee at the fast-food restaurant began “causing a disturbance,” according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The worker ended up in jail.

It happened at 10:15 p.m. Eastern time Sunday, July 10, at a Taco Bell on Church Avenue in Mulberry, Florida, the sheriff’s office wrote in a report. Mulberry is about 30 miles east of Tampa.

“Upon arrival, deputies were told by the store manager that an employee was causing a disturbance,” officials said. “The store manager requested that (she) be removed from the store.”

The affidavit didn’t specify what exactly the 31-year-old worker did.

The sheriff’s office did describe the employee as “out of control” in a Facebook post.

It was during a background check that deputies discovered the same woman had an outstanding warrant from March for felony theft in neighboring Hillsborough County, officials said.

She was arrested on the outstanding warrant and transported to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Processing Center, officials said. Bond was set at $2,000.

