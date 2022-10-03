Taco Bell recruits Pete Davidson for its new ad "The Apology"

In a new ad featuring comedian Pete Davidson called "The Apology," Taco Bell (YUM) is saying it's "sorry" for going "too far" for cooking up too many "innovative" breakfast offerings.

In a release, the company said the ad is to "acknowledge it might've taken innovation to unwelcomed heights with some of its past breakfast creations (looking at you, Naked Egg Taco and Waffle Taco) ... In retrospect, when it came to living más just after getting out of bed, some of these breakfast offerings went, well… a little too far on the Live Más scale. After all, there's a reason it's called the morning routine."

Instead, the chain plans to refocus its efforts on its more conventional breakfast items. In the 30-second ad, Davidson says, "Sometimes we go too far, I have, and that's why Taco Bell has hired me to make an apology for them."

With the title "Taco Bell Brand Apologist," Davidson said the company "got too caught up with today's hustle and forgot people like to ease into their morning with tasty, simple food. Here to stay are delicious burritos and Crunch-things or Crunchwraps or whatever they're called."

In another ad, 'The Bell Breakfast,' Davidson dreams of "the most amazing breakfast" before waking up inside of a Taco Bell.

The chain — which is particularly popular among late-night snackers — is hoping to shake up its late-night reputation to create an equally loyal following among the breakfast set.

"At Taco Bell, we're always looking at shifts in consumer behaviors and identifying ways to optimize our menu to match their cravings. This pivot in our breakfast strategy aligns with consumers' morning mentality by turning up our focus on ease and familiarity," Sean Tresvant, Taco Bell global chief brand officer, said in the release.

Taco Bell enlists help from Pete Davidson to apologize for going too far before 11 A.M. (Courtesy: Taco Bell).

To launch this campaign, Taco Bell is unveiling three limited-time popups from October 20 to October 23 in Las Vegas, Chicago, and New York City, where fans can purchase a Breakfast Crunchwrap any time of day while supplies last.

Story continues

At other Taco Bell locations, breakfast is available until 11 a.m. local time. Breakfast options now include the Breakfast Breakfast Crunchwrap with Sausage; Breakfast Quesadilla with Steak and Cheesy; and the Toasted Breakfast Burrito with Potato.

Brooke DiPalma is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @BrookeDiPalma or email her at bdipalma@yahoofinance.com.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn.