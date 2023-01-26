Taco Bell Is Rolling Out the Ultimate GameDay Box Just in Time for the Super Bowl
Maybe order two, just in case.
Maybe order two, just in case.
Raiders were one of the NFL's most unlucky teams in 2022
It's nice to think about, isn't it? A bull run in 2023 would be welcomed by investors, especially after the rough 2022 experienced by the stock market. While there's no way to know how 2023 will turn out, it's interesting to consider what companies would benefit most from an up year in the markets.
These two semiconductor investors are back to discuss how they see the overall semiconductor market after recent movements.
Certificates of deposit have fallen out of favor with the younger generations. A recent GOBankingRates survey of 1,000 Americans found that just 6% of Gen Z, 9% of younger millennials and 10% of older...
Francis acknowledged that Catholic bishops in some parts of the world support laws that criminalize homosexuality or discriminate against the LGBTQ community, and that those bishops need to undergo a process of change to recognize the dignity of everyone.
The depth of the cornerback class could push another player down to the Steelers in the first roud.
Here we go. Four teams left. Two spots in the Super Bowl up for grabs. It’s time to pick winners in games that could go either way. Last week, MDS went 3-1 in the divisional round. I was 2-2. This week, we disagree on both games. Our selections appear below. 49ers (+2.5) at Eagles MDS’s [more]
Comparing the Cowboys off-season roster moves to the other teams who made it to the NFL divisional round of the playoffs. | From @ReidDHanson
What’s the future for “Sandstorm” at K-State basketball games? Athletic director Gene Taylor weighs in.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner Group PMC, has invited Igor Girkin (Strelkov), the so-called "DPR Defence Minister" to join his troops in Ukraine [DPR is the self-styled "Donetsk People's Republic" - ed.
What is in store for Aaron Rodgers future? If the Packers trade the four-time MVP, here are nine logical team fits for the quarterback.
About 20 Russian missiles were detected in the airspace of Kyiv city - all had been destroyed by air defence systems on 26 January. Source: Serhii Popko, Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram Quote: "About 20 missiles of various types were detected in the airspace of Kyiv.
When Ed Reed and Bethune-Cookman couldn't come to an agreement, he said he was offered the Jackson State football coach job to replace Deion Sanders.
Another Russian defector said that every second FSB officer wants to run away as they understand Russia won't win the war.
Updated: Every SEC head coach ranked by salary...
Hannah Ann Sluss publicized her relationship with Indianapolis Colts running back Jake Funk in early 2022
10 potential candidates to replace Bill O'Brien and be Alabama's next offensive coordinator.
Recent legal briefs highlighted how the student-loan company MOHELA's involvement in one of the lawsuits weakens the GOP states' case.
*Warning: Major spoilers ahead* Sure, sure, Netflix hasn’t set a release date for Cobra Kai season six yet, but that won’t stop us from envisioning what the series’ grand finale will look like. To be honest, we’ve been theorizing how this show will wrap up since that juicy final episode of season five, where—spoiler!—Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) got his comeuppance and it was revealed that John Kreese (Martin Kove) was alive, well and a fugitive, having faked his death to break out of jail
The Jersey Shore star and his Laurens Cosmetics founder wife are parents of two after welcoming a baby girl, who joins their toddler son Romeo Reign