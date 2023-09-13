Taco Bell sign crushes Louisiana woman's car as she waits for food in drive-thru

A Taco Bell sign fell on a car in Crowley, Louisiana injuring a woman and destroying the back of her car.

A Louisiana woman is lucky to be alive after a Taco Bell sign fell on her car during an intense storm.

The Crowley Police Department shared images of the accident in the southern Louisiana city on Sunday. The photos showed the back half of a black car completely crushed under the weight of sign.

Madyson Dailey, the daughter of the woman who was in the car, told KATC-TV that her mom was in the Taco Bell's drive-thru when she noticed strong gusts of wind shaking the restaurant's sign.

"She looked up and saw the sign wobbling and within seconds later it was in her backseat," Dailey said.

Dailey said her mother called her following the crash and told her what happened and that her head was bleeding.

It turned out to be a minor gash and she will be fine, Dailey said.

Taco Bell did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for a comment.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Taco Bell sign crushes woman's car in Louisiana drive-thru