Taco Bell to test Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco ahead of nationwide release later this year

Taco Bell will soon enter the Chicken Sandwich War.

The fast-food chain announced Monday that it will test the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco starting March 11 in Nashville, Tennessee, and Charlotte, North Carolina, ahead of a nationwide debut later in 2021.

The sandwich-taco will be available for a limited time at participating locations in Nashville and Charlotte for $2.49. There's also a spicy version.

"Each sandwich is served in a puffy bread, shaped in an iconic taco form and filled with a piece of crispy tortilla chicken and flavorful signature creamy chipotle sauce," Taco Bell said in a statement. "The spicy version includes crunchy jalapeño slices for those who can take the heat."

Taco Bell hinted that the new taco isn't the "only crispy chicken innovation arriving in 2021."

In recent months, Taco Bell has been expanding its menu after cutting it in 2020 as it streamlined the menu amid COVID-19. Mexican pizza and items with shredded chicken were removed in November after a dozen items were cut in August.

In early February, the chain released the new Build Your Own Cravings Box for $5 and plan. Taco Bell is bringing back Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes and the Spicy Potato Soft Taco March 11.

Chicken Sandwich War keeps growing

Taco Bell's announcement comes days before McDonald's releases three new chicken sandwiches on Wednesday, including a spicy version. Wendy's released the new Jalapeno Popper Chicken Sandwich last week.

Burger King said last week that it will introduce a new hand-breaded chicken sandwich later this year that it promises "will be worth the wait."

The last major chicken sandwich war was in August 2019 after Popeyes launched its New Orleans-style fried chicken sandwich. The chain then started a viral Twitter feud with Chick-fil-A and other restaurants.

