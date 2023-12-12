Taco Bell is testing 2 new drinks, and Californians get a first taste. What to know

Taco Bell’s latest creations are a first for the taco chain, and Californians will get an exclusive taste.

The new Coffee Chiller and Churro Chiller arrive Dec. 15 at select Taco Bell locations in Southern California as part of a limited-time test, Taco Bell said in a news release.

The roll out includes two restaurants, each offering one of the new drink lineups:

Coffee Chiller: 27770 Santa Margarita Pkwy in Mission Viejo, California

Churro Chiller: 2222 Barranca Pkwy in Irvine, California





Taco Bell plans to test new frozen coffee and milkshake options at select restaurant locations in Southern California, while supplies last.

Both are available for $4.19, plus tax.

The Coffee Chiller is made with blended iced coffee topped with a layer of sweet cold foam and served in a 16-ounce cup, according to the release.

Coffee lovers can pick from three flavors: Mexican chocolate, caramel churro and spiced vanilla.

More similar to a milkshake, the Churro Chiller is “swirled with craveable flavor” and topped with cold foam and churro crumbles, the restaurant said.

It comes in multiple flavors, including Mexican chocolate, dulce de leche coffee, wild strawberry and sweet vanilla — swirled with the “signature Taco Bell purple” hue, according to the release.

“We’re always pushing the boundaries to deliver bold and craveable Mexican-inspired flavors our fans have come to expect from us and these frozen drinks showcase how far our innovation goes,” Taylor Montgomery, chief marketing officer for Taco Bell U.S., said in the release.

Should the test go well, it’s unclear if the chain plans to offer the chillers in other cities in the future.

McClatchy News reached out to Taco Bell on Dec. 12 and was awaiting a response.

McDonald’s launches new galactic-themed restaurant chain. Where is CosMc’s opening?

Starbucks is offering half-priced drinks for the holidays. Here’s when and what to know

Taco Bell brings back fan-favorite taco for a limited time. Here’s when you can get it