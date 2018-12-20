Taco Bell testing Beefy Potato Flatbread, two new Nachos Boxes

Taco Bell fans are getting three Christmas presents this year.
The Mexican-food chain is testing a trio of new menu items in three different cities around the U.S., starting Dec. 27.
Here are the details Taco Bell released Thursday:
$1 Beefy Potato Flatbread in Cincinnati
This dish is a warm flatbread with seasoned potato bites, seasoned beef, warm nacho cheese sauce and melted cheddar cheese. Adding jalapeños is an option. It's also available in a $5 Box with a Doritos Locos Taco, Crunchy Taco, Cinnamon Twists and a medium drink.
$5 Cheesy Jalapeño Nachos Box in Milwaukee
The box comprises nacho chips, seasoned beef, refried beans, warm nacho cheese sauce, a three-cheese blend, sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapeño sauce, jalapeños and a medium-sized drink.
$5 Buffalo Chicken Nachos Box in Charlotte, N.C.
It's refried beans, warm nacho cheese sauce, a three-cheese blend, shredded chicken, buffalo sauce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole on nacho chips with a medium drink.
Taco Bell didn't provide information about the three new menu items' calorie counts or fat and sodium contents.
The new foods are on local menus through mid-January, the company said.
The Taco Bell announcement comes fewer than four hours after McDonald's revealed its plans to bring back the 2 for $5 Mix & Match Deal on Friday and enhance its $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu by allowing owner-operators to adjust their line-ups to fit local tastes and demand.
