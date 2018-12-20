Taco Bell testing Beefy Potato Flatbread, two new Nachos Boxes

Cincinnati, Milwaukee and Charlotte, N.C., are the three markets which get to test these new items, starting Dec 27.

Taco Bell fans are getting three Christmas presents this year.

The Mexican-food chain is testing a trio of new menu items in three different cities around the U.S., starting Dec. 27.

Here are the details Taco Bell released Thursday:

$1 Beefy Potato Flatbread in Cincinnati

This dish is a warm flatbread with seasoned potato bites, seasoned beef, warm nacho cheese sauce and melted cheddar cheese. Adding jalapeños is an option. It's also available in a $5 Box with a Doritos Locos Taco, Crunchy Taco, Cinnamon Twists and a medium drink.

$5 Cheesy Jalapeño Nachos Box in Milwaukee

The box comprises nacho chips, seasoned beef, refried beans, warm nacho cheese sauce, a three-cheese blend, sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapeño sauce, jalapeños and a medium-sized drink.

$5 Buffalo Chicken Nachos Box in Charlotte, N.C.

It's refried beans, warm nacho cheese sauce, a three-cheese blend, shredded chicken, buffalo sauce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole on nacho chips with a medium drink.

Taco Bell didn't provide information about the three new menu items' calorie counts or fat and sodium contents.

The new foods are on local menus through mid-January, the company said.

The Taco Bell announcement comes fewer than four hours after McDonald's revealed its plans to bring back the 2 for $5 Mix & Match Deal on Friday and enhance its $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu by allowing owner-operators to adjust their line-ups to fit local tastes and demand.

