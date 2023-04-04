Taco Bell Wants You to Pick Which Discontinued Menu Item to Bring Back Next

TheStreet.com

In 2023, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has also extended the April 18 deadline for a number of people — amid a series of winter storms that hit both coasts in January 2023, the government agency had earlier extended the deadline for a number of California, Georgia and Alabama counties. Later tornadoes, storms and natural disasters prompted similar extensions for residents of certain counties in Mississippi, New York and, as of April 3, Arkansas. Residents of Cross, Lonoke and Pulaski counties have recently been added to those who have until July 31 to file their personal and business returns as well as make any payments they may owe.