Taco Bell worker held without bail in cold-blooded killing of customer after earlier disputes

A cold-blooded Taco Bell worker stalked and fatally shot a total stranger after a pair of late-night confrontations both inside and outside inside the Bronx fast-food joint, authorities said Wednesday.

Accused killer Edison Cruz, 25, first scuffled with victim David Scott at the restaurant, with the killer following the customer and his wife when they walked out, said Bronx prosecutor John Bennett.

After a second confrontation, Cruz again followed the victim and pumped a bullet into his head inside a local smoke shop, said the prosecutor. The suspect then walked back to the Taco Bell, where he was arrested around 3 a.m. Tuesday by police who tracked him down using surveillance video.

The accused killer, still wearing a white Tyvek jumpsuit Wednesday, sat mutely through a Bronx hearing where he was held without bail pending a Friday morning court date.

Graphic video captured Cruz waiting outside the E. Burnside Ave business for the 31-year-old Scott— and then opening fire once the man charged at him around 12:45 a.m. Two innocent bystanders, including a critically injured 34-year-old woman, were wounded before the suspect followed Scott back inside to deliver the fatal bullet.

Cruz was held on charges of murder, manslaughter, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon — allegedly an illegal and untraceable ghost gun.

“The defendant is seen ... walking around the block and walking east to Tremont Ave., where he put the gun in a bag” and disposed of the weapon, said Bennett. Authorities previously said the murder weapon was plucked by police from a garbage can near the Taco Bell.

According to the suspect’s mom, Cruz was tossed out of their apartment last year after hurling a plate of pasta that struck her in the head before he delivered a threat to kill her.

“You’re not gonna grow to get old,” he said, as quoted in court documents. “I’m going to kill you, and then I’m going to kill myself.”