Taco Bell worker hospitalized after angry customer opens fire inside Charlotte restaurant

A suspect is in custody and a Taco Bell employee is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an angry customer opened fire in the restaurant Saturday night in Charlotte, North Carolina, police said.

Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday night at a Taco Bell on the east side of the city. When police arrived, they found an employee suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said, according to witness statements, the suspect became aggressive after ordering food and claimed he had been given an incorrect about of change.

The suspect then left the drive-thru and came inside the restaurant, where he became even more aggressive and began shooting, according to police.

Police located the suspect's car at an apartment complex some time later and they took him into custody without incident.

USA TODAY has reached out to Taco Bell for comment.

