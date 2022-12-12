Taco Bell workers beat man with broom, chair when he refuses to leave, Nebraska cops say

Three men were arrested following a fight at a Taco Bell, Nebraska authorities told news outlets.

A 53-year-old man who officers identified as homeless refused to leave a Taco Bell in Lincoln around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, the Lincoln Journal Star reported on Dec. 12, citing the Lincoln Police Department.

Two Taco Bell employees, an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old, started fighting the man, beating him with an aluminum broomstick and metal chair, KLKN reported, citing witness statements to police.

Taco Bell did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ Dec. 12 request for comment.

The 53-year-old was forced out of the building and the door was locked, News Channel Nebraska reported. He began hitting the glass door with a metal rod, officials said.

Lincoln police were called to the fast food restaurant after the 53-year-old shattered the door and caused about $400 in damage, KLKN reported.

All three men were arrested and taken to Lancaster County Jail, The Lincoln Journal Star reported. The 18-year-old worker is facing a charge of second-degree assault, police said, per the outlet. The 19-year-old worker is facing a charge of aiding and abetting a felony, and the 53-year-old was arrested on suspicion of injuring or destroying property of another, police said.

