Taco Bell's Futuristic Drive-Thru Restaurant Uses Tiny Elevators to Deliver Your Meal
The first of the chain's new high-tech, drive-thru-focused locations opens this week.
The first of the chain's new high-tech, drive-thru-focused locations opens this week.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended their first major royal event in years, and a lip reader revealed the "reassuring" words she said to him.
Danny Santulli is home with his parents, though still in bad shape. Two new defendants have been added to the lawsuit. The first criminal charges have been filed.
A Californian is going viral after sharing the biggest culture shocks she faced after moving to Iowa.
Broadcasters (and others) were baffled, and enforcement of the rule caused a lengthy delay in a game.
"I love that the same people who say 'I don't care what your pronouns are' also say 'Don't get the name of my gun wrong!'" Meyers joked
Princess Charlotte and Prince George stood side-by-side on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Platinum Jubilee finale
I’d like to start out this post by offering a hearty congratulations to all the perfect parents out there whose 4-year-olds are poised and obedient every time they’re out in public. If this is you, great — now enjoy becoming a millionaire by doling out those parenting secrets via some sort of manual for the […]
A trio of women from Texas Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights protested at Joel Osteen's Texas megachurch on Sunday, chanting and stripping to their underwear.
The man's wife argued with police as they stood by, telling them, "he's drowning right in front of you and you won't help," according to a transcript.
LOL...me...View Entire Post ›
The Duchess of Sussex celebrated her daughter's milestone in style.
During a radio show with the host Charlie Kirk, Rittenhouse said he would be attending the university and had visited the campus in May.
Samir Hussein/WireImageThere was widespread astonishment in royal circles Monday after it was confirmed that Meghan and Harry left Britain by private jet before the platinum jubilee celebrations were finished, delivering a snub to the queen and organizers of the event.A friend of the royals expressed the irritation felt by many at what was perceived by some to be a churlish and attention-grabbing departure, telling The Daily Beast on Monday, “So much for not overshadowing the queen. Would it hav
The Sussexes celebrated Lilibet's first birthday with a backyard picnic at Frogmore Cottage
A woman wearing nothing but a towel answered the front door.
(Pool) party on the top, business on the bottom.
"Training, no training, all kinds of training — nothing gets you ready for this," Arnulfo Reyes told Good Morning America in an interview on Tuesday.
In a story by the Washington Post, Greg Norman discusses Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Rory McIlroy.
The Kremlin-backed mayor of the Ukrainian town of Enerhodar was standing on his mother’s porch when a powerful blast struck, leaving him critically wounded. A week later, about 75 miles away, a car packed with explosives rocked the office of another Russian-appointed official in the occupied southern city of Melitopol. In a rarity, both Ukrainian and Russian officials confirmed the blasts, which struck deep inside Russian-controlled territory. And both explosions appeared to be the work of what
“I’ve never heard of this fact pattern in my life or my career,” the man’s attorney said. “If it can happen to him, it can happen to anyone.”