🌱 Taco Cabana Robbery + 83-Year-Old Dallas Woman Goes To Harvard

Here are the top 3 stories in Dallas today:

Two male suspects in Dallas are at large after robbing Taco Cabana on Friday night. The two male suspects entered the business and posed as customers.One of the suspects, armed with a handgun, demanded that an employee open the safe while the other suspect acted as lookout. Both suspects took money from the safe before fleeing the eatery. (NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth) An 83-year-old Dallas woman has found an unexpected way to fight off boredom in the pandemic: going back to college. Barbara Ingram attended the University of Miami "60-something years ago" and is now taking online classes at Harvard to keep her mind engaged. (NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth) Just days after Christmas, a West Dallas family lost their home in a fire. The family of five was leaving to visit their relatives when they received a call from their neighbor that their house was up in flames. The home is now unlivable and the family is staying at a hotel indefinitely, but father Billy Morris is just thankful that nobody was hurt. (FOX 4 Dallas)

An 18-year-old was arrested for impersonating a public servant. He was discovered when he t ried to pull over a Dallas police officer in an unmarked car on North Public Expressway. (The Dallas Morning News)

After a Dallas County judge was accused of having a staffer impersonate her in Zoom calls , her employees have said in sworn affidavits that the claims are untrue. (WFAA.com)

This past week, more than one out of every three COVID-19 tests in the Dallas-Fort Worth area came back positive — the highest positivity rate the area has seen throughout the entire pandemic. (NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth)

— Nicole Fallon-Peek

About me: Nicole Fallon-Peek is a journalist and copywriter with a degree in Media, Culture and Communication from New York University. She has served as a freelance reporter, managing editor, copy editor, and editorial director for a variety of B2B news outlets. She currently co-owns and operates content creation agency Lightning Media Partners.

This article originally appeared on the Dallas Patch