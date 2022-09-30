Taco Chon lawyers allege trademark bullying, while Taco John's aims for pre-trial settlement

Taco Chon's owner has hired a lawyer to fight a trademark infringement lawsuit filed by Taco John's against the business.

Husband-wife team Diana and Lee Hutton, attorneys at The Hutton Firm in Minneapolis, are handling the case for Taco Chon, Diana Hutton confirmed. The Hutton Firm filed an answer and counterclaim in mid-May, claiming Taco John's is engaging in trademark bullying and that Taco Chon's "authentic Mexican cuisine" could never be confused with Taco John's "West-Mex." Should Taco Chon win the case, the counterclaim asks for $150,000 or more in damages for monetary and non-monetary harm as well as coverage of costs Taco Chon incurred during the suit, including attorneys' fees.

"This is not the first time − and this is not going to be the last time − that a big company has targeted a small business in order to corner them and harass them and force them into either closing their business, changing their name, et cetera," Diana Hutton said.

Taco Chon owner Juan Ramos stands in front of the St. Cloud location Thursday, April 28, 2022. He's being sued by Taco John's because of the similarity of their business names.

Taco John's lead counsel, Hal Bruno of Robinson Waters & O'Dorisio, P.C. in Denver, Colorado, said Taco John's made a "very reasonable offer" to Taco Chon to change it's name to Chon's Taco before the suit was filed and has repeated the offer several times to Lee Hutton, and is not engaging in trademark bullying. Taco John's has also filed a reply to the counterclaim in late May.

"Taco John's has an obligation under trademark law and under its franchise agreements with its franchisees to make sure the trademark is not diluted," Bruno said.

Taco John's filed a complaint in the United States District Court in Minnesota in April, asking for a permanent injunction to keep Taco Chon from using that name for any Mexican-themed restaurant; give Taco John's all of Taco Chon's profits while the business operated under the name Taco Chon; and that Taco Chon pays damages, attorney fees and court costs.

More:Minnesota-based Taco Chon restaurant owner says he'll fight the Taco John lawsuit

Story continues

"That is something that we are entitled to under the federal trademarking statute," Bruno said. "If we have to try the case, it costs money... and if we have to go to court ... we want everything that we're entitled to under the law. It's pretty simple."

Bruno said Taco John's "won't try the case halfway" if it comes to that, but that the company is hoping to settle before a trial. He also said he believes Taco Chon is "milking" the case for publicity reasons.

"The last thing Taco John's wants to do is try this case," Bruno said. "It's just not worth it in terms of time and money. We want Mr. Ramos to change his name to something that is not going to dilute the goodwill of Taco John's name."

The customer counter and menu board at Taco Chon is pictured Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in St. Cloud.

Bruno said this is the only trademark infringement case Taco John's has filed against a third-party user that he knows of.

Hutton said it's rare for cases like this one to make it to court, as often the two parties reach a settlement.

"There's really not a case that has been litigated all the way through so that we can have a precedent," Hutton said.

Hutton said the two parties are in the discovery process, which is the formal process in which both sides share information about witnesses and evidence to be presented at trial. It is too early to tell whether their client would be open to settling out of court, she said.

"Our client is willing to fight," she said. "He is willing to fight for his American dream. ... He doesn't want to have this big company that has nothing to do with him claiming that he is trying to take advantage of the notoriety and fame of the Taco John's brand."

Taco Chon owner Juan Ramos told the St. Cloud Times in April his company's name goes back 30 years to a store his parents ran in Mexico.

"I was always dreaming to have a taco store here in Minnesota," Ramos said.

"Chon" is a nickname for a person named Concepcion, Ramos said.

More:Customers support Taco Chon with business, donations after news Taco John's would sue over name

Taco Chon has two locations, including one in St. Cloud.

Hutton said the differences between the two companies are stark and there's no possibility for consumer confusion.

"They're just two completely different concepts and businesses," she said.

Hutton, who is also originally from Mexico, said that in the case, Taco John's is attempting to present itself as an authentic Mexican fast food restaurant.

"The management for Taco John's is just white, white people," Hutton said. "So it's a little bit difficult for them to tell us what Mexican food is."

A Birria Taco Plate specialty is ready to be served Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Taco Chon in St. Cloud.

But Bruno said this case isn't a cultural war, or anything more than protecting Taco John's brand and franchisees' investments. Taco John's started as one location of a family business in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and the company feels the need to protect the small business owners who have invested in their franchises and pay royalties to use the Taco John's name, Bruno said.

"It's not about whose Mexican food is more Mexican," he said. "It's not about Mr. Ramos being an immigrant. This is a black-letter trademark dispute. Of all the names that Mr. Ramos chose to take, he chose one that absolutely is only one letter off of Taco John's name."

Bruno said Taco John's is waiting for the magistrate to set a settlement conference.

"Taco John's wishes Mr. Ramos well," Bruno said. "All he has to do is change his name."

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Taco Chon counterclaim alleges trademark bullying by Taco John's