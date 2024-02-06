Taco franchise expands to Mississippi, bringing layers of flavors and chill drinks

The first P.S. Taco Co. restaurant franchise in Mississippi will soon open on the Coast.

The franchise is coming to 15258 Crossroads Pkwy., Gulfport, nearly across the street from Cracker Barrel.

Six other locations are in Alabama — in the Mobile area, Foley, Dothan and Montgomery — and in Orlando, Florida.

Paul Smith, Russell Perkins and Tiffany Perkins founded P.S. Taco Company after spending a decade sampling tacos from Mexico, Spain, Southern California, Texas and the Gulf Coast.

They’ve combined their favorites into food and drink menus that give customers lots of choices.

The future home of P.S. Taco Company will be next to Jersey Mike’s and a massage spa at Crossroads in Gulfport. This will be the first Mississippi restaurant in the franchise.

Tacos dominate the menu, served in a corn, flour or hardshell tortilla, or a lettuce wrap. Traditionalists will find beef or fish tacos, and for the more adventurous are tacos made with buffalo chicken, slow cooked brisket and a backwoods Hawaiian, with pork belly and pineapple barbecue sauce.

Vegetarian tacos are among other varieties that can be made into a platter with sides of sides of Mexican corn or black beans.

Platters and everything on the food and drinks menu are priced at $15 or less.

Their own house made fried chips come topped with house salsa, queso or guacamole, and layers of flavors are delivered in their taco fries, nachos and taco salad with toppings like pickled onions, mango salsa, diced pineapple or avocado.

The drink menu is nearly as long as their food selections, with choices of tequila shots, margaritas, cocktails, beer and liquor, some served in a souvenir glass.