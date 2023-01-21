Taco stand argument turns deadly as pedestrian gets run over by driver, Fresno police say

A reported argument at a taco stand turned deadly Friday night when a pedestrian was hit by a car during a confrontation in southeast Fresno on Friday night.

The victim was a man in his 50s, Lt. Robert Dewey said at the scene.

The victim and another man initially got into an argument on Sixth Street just north of Ventura Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

The physical altercation spilled into the street and one of the men got into his vehicle and started making what Dewey called “unsafe movements.” Some witnesses told police the man was spinning donuts, Dewey said. As this was happening, the victim was hit and run over.

The man was trapped under the car, which had to be lifted by firefighters using the jaws of life to get access to the pedestrian. Despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It did not appear that the two men knew each other prior to the confrontation, Dewey said.

The driver, in his 40s, remained at the scene.

“It does appear,” Dewey said, “alcohol was a factor at some point.”