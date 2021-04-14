Taco tantrum leads to DWI charge

Apr. 14—MANKATO — A Mankato man is facing a fifth DWI charge after getting angry over a mixed up taco order.

Police were called about an intoxicated customer irate over receiving a wrong order Friday evening at the drive-thru of the Taco John's on Riverfront Drive.

The driver, later identified as Albert Guerra, 57, left before officers arrived but was located and pulled over nearby.

A preliminary breathalyzer showed he had an alcohol concentration of 0.19 and a later test gave a reading of 0.14, the charges say.

When asked to do field sobriety tests, Guerra reportedly responded that he "always failed tests in the past."

Guerra was charged with felony DWI and gross misdemeanor driving after license cancellation Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Guerra has four prior DWI convictions.