Tacoma’s Almond Roca headquarters gaining new leadership next month

Tacoma’s famous Almond Roca candymaker is getting a new leader.

Brown & Haley announced this week that John Melin will succeed current CEO Pierson Clair starting March 1.

Clair is set to step down after 50 years in the chocolate and confection industry.

Melin is only the fifth CEO in the company’s 110-year history. He joined Brown & Haley in 2003 and has served as chief operating officer and president since 2014.

According to the company’s news release announcing the transition, Melin “has played a critical role in directing domestic and international sales, optimizing manufacturing capabilities, and introducing new products including the exciting new Roca Bites and Almond Roca Popcorn.”

Before Brown & Haley, Melin held operating and consulting roles at Starbucks, Coinstar and McKinsey & Company, serving retail, media, and natural resource industries clients.

Of his work in Tacoma, he noted: “The last two years have presented challenges, but I can’t think of a more exciting time to lead Brown & Haley. With recent product innovations and completion of major capital upgrades, we have the capacity to build our classic Roca and Roca Bites businesses, as well as expand industrial toffee. The future is very bright.”

Pierson Clair

Clair will continue as senior advisor and vice-chairman of the board. He joined the company in 1998, becoming president and chief executive officer in 2003.

“We are enormously grateful to Pierson for his leadership,” stated Anne Haley, chair of the board. “He is a true professional who has carried the legacy of Harry Brown and J.C. Haley well.”

“I’ve always sought to work with people who are bright, ethical, engaged and loyal,” Clair said in the announcement. “John is exactly this and the ideal person to lead Brown & Haley into the future.”

Brown & Haley’s chocolate-almond buttercrunch toffee is now sold in more than 60 countries, according to the company.