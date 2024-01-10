Tacoma bagel shop owner killed in attempted robbery while vacationing in New Orleans

A Washington bagel shop owner was shot while vacationing in New Orleans on Friday.

Jacob Carter, co-owner of a popular Tacoma eatery Howdy Bagel, was gunned down at about 1:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Bourbon and Kerlerec streets in the Marigny neighborhood, The Tacoma News Tribune reported.

The eatery has been marked their establishment temporary closed on social media site as Daniel Blagovich, Carter’s husband, and the staff take time off to grieve.

A GoFundMe page was created by Stevi Hamill and Scout McLaughlin to honor Carter’s life.

“If you knew Jake, you know he was someone who exuded kindness, warmth, and genuine care to everyone he met,” the Howdy Bagel wrote in an Instagram post. “Jake was one of the brightest spots in the lives of everyone he loved. This loss is immeasurable for our community.”

“In an effort to support Daniel and the whole Howdy crew, we are asking that you consider supporting Howdy in two ways. First, take care of one another,” the post on the page reads. “Showing up with care for one another as we grieve is a way we can honor the love that Jacob put into this world.”

The organizers asked all donators to help with the cost of the rent and operating expenses for the shop.

“Second, to give Daniel space to grieve without having to worry about the logistics of running a business, we ask that you consider donating to help cover some of the shop costs and employee wages in this difficult season,” the post continues.

The page has raised more than $219,000 at the time of this publication.

A search for the suspect

A homicide detective and heavy police presence has been spotted at the St. Bayou area, according to WWL Louisiana.

According to the news organization, law enforcement sources told WWL that a car that was removed from Bayou St. John Tuesday afternoon is believed to be connected to the homicide of Jacob Carter.

The New Orleans Police Department did not deny or confirm if they have found a care or were present at Bayou St.John.

“The NOPD can only confirm information released by our department.” a representative of the NOPD Public Affairs Division said in a statement to USA TODAY. “We do not confirm media reports.”

USA TODAY asked NOPD if any suspects have been detained in connection to the Marigny neighborhood murder.

“No suspects have been identified as of this writing,” the NOPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or homicide detectives at (504) 658-5300. Crimestoppers tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Howdy Bagel owner Jacob Carter killed in New Orleans shooting