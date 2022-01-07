Tacoma city employee finds what looks like human skull while clearing mudslide debris

Tacoma police said a city employee found what appeared to be a human skull Friday morning while the employee was clearing debris from a mudslide.

A Tacoma Environmental Services employee was clearing debris just before 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Center Street and Sawyer Street when the skull was found, police said.

A Pierce County medical examiner responded to the scene, along with detectives and crime scene technicians, police said.

No more details were immediately available.