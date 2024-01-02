Tacoma detectives arrest suspect in late December fatal stabbing

Detectives with the Tacoma Police Department arrested a suspect in the Dec. 27 fatal stabbing of a man.

Just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 27, officers responded to the report of a stabbing in the 2800 block of Bay Street East.

When they arrived, they found an unconscious man with stab wounds. Along with medics from the Tacoma Fire Department, officers attempted to save the 64-year-old man’s life, but he died at a hospital.

After an investigation, detectives were able to identify a suspect, who was arrested Monday on charges of first-degree murder.