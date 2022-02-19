Tacoma detectives search for man suspected of involvement in Valentine’s Day hit and run

Tacoma Police are searching for a man detectives suspect is linked to a fatal collision earlier this week.

Detectives are looking for a man in his 20s or 30s who drives a silver 2015 or newer Mercedes C-Class, four-door sedan with a black roof. He was last seen wearing a down vest over a dark-hooded sweatshirt that has red writing on the sleeve, blue jeans as well as white and red shoes.

Detectives suspect the man was involved a road rage incident, leading to the death of a 34-year-old woman at Center Street and South Orchard Street on Feb. 14. Witnesses say the man chased the woman’s 2015 Scion sedan that morning.

The man reportedly fled northbound on South Orchard Street or eastbound on Center Street. It is unclear whether the woman was fleeing from the driver of the Mercedes, but detectives suspect the incidents are related.

Police spokesperson Shelbie Boyd said the woman, who has not yet been formally identified by the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s office, died at the hospital sometime before 10 a.m.

Tipsters that know anything about the man can call 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can also receive up to $1,000 for information leading to the man’s arrest and charges.