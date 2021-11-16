Tacoma double stabbing now a homicide investigation as victim dies from injuries

Peter Talbot
·1 min read

A 44-year-old woman who has been in critical condition since she was stabbed repeatedly at her home in Tacoma earlier this month died Sunday, Tacoma Police Department announced.

The woman’s ex-boyfriend, Tony Rico Sanders, has been accused of attacking her and another woman who tried to come to the 44-year-old’s aid and record what was happening. Neither of the women have been publicly identified.

Sanders, 39, was charged Nov. 12 with two counts of first-degree attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault and first-degree robbery in Pierce County Superior Court. He is expected to be charged with first-degree murder following the death of his ex-girlfriend.

It’s unclear what exactly led up to the Nov. 5 double stabbing, but prosecutors wrote in charging documents that several incidents of domestic violence had been reported between Sanders and his ex-girlfriend.

The woman obtained a protection order against Sanders Oct. 18, saying in her petition that she was afraid for her life because of Sanders mental state.

When police responded to the attack, officers found the 44-year-old woman bleeding in a vehicle parked in an alley near the 3100 block of South 9th Street. She was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center and later moved to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle because her injuries were life-threatening.

The other victim, a 41-year-old woman, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries. Prosecutors alleged Sanders attempted to kill her after she witnessed the attack and tried to record what she saw.

Sanders was arrested Nov. 10 at a Tacoma residence with the assistance of the Special Weapons and Tactics Team, police said. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Nov. 12.

