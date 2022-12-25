A Tacoma drive-by shooting leads to a car chase and crash in Parkland Saturday, police say

A drive-by shooting in Tacoma’s Hilltop led to a police pursuit and car crash Saturday afternoon in Parkland, police say.

The Tacoma Police Department reported that shots were fired into an occupied home in the 1300 block of South 13th Street just before 2 p.m. No one was injured, police said.

Police officers saw a suspect car shortly after the shooting and gave chase. The suspect vehicle crashed into another vehicle at South 112th Street and Pacific Ave.

No one was injured in the crash. Two adult males were arrested.