Tacoma Fire Department station struck by gunfire in apparent drive-by shooting

A Tacoma Fire Department station in South Tacoma was struck by gunfire Wednesday night while firefighters were inside. The Tacoma firefighter’s union described the incident as a drive-by shooting.

Fire Station 7, located at 5448 S. Warner St., was hit by bullets, TFD spokesperson Joe Meinecke confirmed. No one was injured, but multiple bullet holes were left in the building, which also houses the South Tacoma Branch of the Tacoma Public Library.

Photos of the shooting posted to Facebook by the Tacoma firefighter’s union, IAFF Local 31, showed bullet holes in the station’s sign and a hole where one bullet pierced through to a room with exercise equipment.

“We are incredibly thankful that none of our firefighters were injured, but obviously devastated this could happen in a place our members treat like home,” the union said in a Facebook post.

Tacoma Police Department is investigating the shooting, Meinecke said. A police spokesperson was not immediately available to comment.

The shooting comes during a busy week for Tacoma firefighters. In one night, Tacoma fire crews responded to eight residential structure fires that police are now investigating as arson. Three of the fires were reported within an hour.