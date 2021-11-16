Tacoma friend ‘in need’ charged with conning more than half a million from victims

Craig Sailor
·1 min read

A Tacoma woman was charged Monday in U.S. District Court with stealing more than $550,000 from friends and acquaintances after she allegedly told them she needed the money for medicine, school and bail.

U.S. Attorney Nick Brown brought the four wire fraud charges against Sabrina Taylor, 40.

Taylor met her victims online and allegedly asked them for money to pay for multiple sclerosis medicine, tuition for the University of Washington and bail for a jailed brother.

“In fact, Taylor was not ill with multiple sclerosis, was not paying tuition to the University of Washington as claimed, and her brother was not in jail,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement. “Taylor told other stories about how she planned to repay the loans, lying about her employment, a litigation settlement with a local bank, and funds she expected to receive from her parents.”

The alleged crimes occurred between November 2016 and July 2019, according to court records.

Taylor met her alleged victims through shared interests that included Japanese anime, comic books and video games.

If convicted, Taylor could be sentenced up to 20 years in prison.

The case was investigated by the FBI and is being prosecuted by assistant U.S. Attorney Natalie Walton-Anderson.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Brass Against: Police report filed after singer urinates on fan’s face during performance

    Band apologised for the incident in a social media post last week

  • Husband and wife fugitives who helped run $18-million COVID relief fraud ring get years in prison

    Richard Ayvazyan gets 17 years in prison for huge L.A. pandemic loan scam, wife Marietta Terabelian gets 6 years, brother Artur Ayvazyan gets 5 years

  • Judge Tosses Gun Charge Against Kyle Rittenhouse Before Closing Arguments

    Photo by Mark Hertzberg-Pool/Getty ImagesA misdemeanor gun charge against Kyle Rittenhouse was dismissed just hours before jurors were expected to begin deliberating the fate of the teenager accused of murdering two people and trying to kill a third during a police-violence protest last August.Hours later, prosecutors made a last-ditch attempt to convince jurors he belonged in prison.During closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger tried to convince jurors that Rittenhouse was

  • Rittenhouse judge back in spotlight during jury instructions

    The judge in Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial, already the subject of scrutiny for various actions in the case, drew attention again on Monday for his handling of jury instructions. Judge Bruce Schroeder, who had been expected to file final instructions on Sunday, took arguments from attorneys until the last minute Monday as he edited the instructions on the bench. The last-minute activity focused on a crucial procedure — developing instructions about how jurors should determine whether Rittenhouse is guilty of each charge against him.

  • Four Years On, The Search Continues For A Small-Town Teen Sex-Trafficked In NYC

    It’s been four years since Corinna Slusser left her small Pennsylvania town for the big lights of New York City, only to be sex-trafficked in the weeks leading up to her disappearance. The 19-year-old college student was last spotted on Sept. 20, 2017, as she left the Haven Motel in Queens, a pay-by-the-hour establishment in Rego Park. In the interim between her move to New York and her vanishing two months later, Slusser’s image was circulated on advertisements promoting prostitution. A year la

  • Two Arkansas men admit to trafficking 6-year-old, sexually assaulting her

    Two Arkansas men have confessed to sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl after a hospital found she was suffering from multiple sexually transmitted diseases.

  • EXPLAINER: Why did judge drop Rittenhouse gun charge?

    On the surface, it looked like prosecutors' easiest task at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial would be convicting him of a much less significant charge — being a minor in possession of a firearm. Rittenhouse was 17 when he shot three people, killing two, with a semi-automatic rifle on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a protest against police brutality last year. Prosecutors brought multiple charges against him, including first-degree intentional homicide, attempted homicide, reckless endangerment and the firearm possession count.

  • 'Ghost Guns': Firearm Kits Bought Online Fuel Epidemic of Violence

    CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Max Mendoza’s parents awakened just after dawn to a gunshot and ran from their bedroom to find their 12-year-old son propped against the couch, eyes wide in pain, terror and surprise. “It’s the real one,” Max whispered, clutching his chest, seemingly astounded that a weapon resembling a toy could end his life in an instant. But it did. Investigators in this city just south of San Diego are still trying to determine exactly what happened on that Saturday morning in July — if

  • Missouri Officer Charged In Fatal Shooting of Black Man In His Backyard Awaits Verdict After Week-Long Trial with Claims of Planted Gun, Cops’ Unlawful Entry

    A Kansas City, Missouri, police detective is now waiting for a judge to deliver a verdict after his involuntary manslaughter trial in the fatal shooting […]

  • Factbox-How much prison time could shooter Kyle Rittenhouse face?

    Whether Kyle Rittenhouse walks free or goes to prison is now in the hands of a Wisconsin jury. Rittenhouse, 18, faces five felony charges with sentences ranging from life in prison to 12-1/2 years behind bars. The judge dismissed a misdemeanor charge against Rittenhouse for illegally possessing the AR-15-style rifle he used in the shootings.

  • ‘Walgreens fed my family’: inside the San Francisco stores closing over ‘retail theft’

    The drugstores are at the center of debate over crime. But closures threaten an affordable staple of many communities A Walgreens in San Francisco’s historic Mission District is scheduled to close on 17 November. Photograph: Boris Zharkov/The Guardian In mid-October Walgreens announced the impending closure of five of its San Francisco stores. “Retail theft” had risen to unsustainable levels despite increased investment in security, the chain said. It was time to give up. In the months before th

  • Prosecutor pleads guilty and resigns as jury deliberates

    As a jury was deliberating over his fate, a Georgia district attorney on Monday pleaded guilty to several charges stemming from improper acts while in office and agreed to resign. Mark Jones had already been suspended as Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit district attorney after the state attorney general’s office obtained the indictment on Sept. 7. It accused him of trying to influence a police officer’s testimony, offering bribes to prosecutors in his office and trying to influence and prevent the testimony of a crime victim.

  • 6 details the Kyle Rittenhouse jury won't consider when they deliberate the teenager's fate

    Several details about Kyle Rittenhouse and the men he shot garnered media attention, but were not deemed appropriate for the jury to consider.

  • Two arrested in Eula High School 'hazing' incident, charged with sexual assault

    According to Callahan County Sheriff Eric Pechacek, Jonathan Romer, 17, and Paxton Rock, 18, turned themselves in to authorities over the weekend.

  • Missing teen girl found, wasn’t kidnapped by ex-boyfriend, Pennsylvania police say

    Police were searching for the girl and her ex.

  • Judge Rebukes Ahmaud Arbery Suspect Lawyer After Mistrial Request

    Stephen B. Morton/GettyA Georgia judge presiding over the trial for the three alleged murders of Ahmaud Arbery denied a mistral request on Monday—before rebuking one defense attorney for his past comments about Black pastors in the courtroom. “Your words have an impact on a lot of what is going on,” Chatham County Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley told defense attorney Kevin Robert Gough, who is representing suspect William Bryan. “Emotions are neither unreasonable or unexpected in a murder

  • Kyle Rittenhouse Prosecutor Uses ‘Road House’ Image in Closing Arguments

    "You don't bring a gun to a fistfight," Assistant DA Thomas Binger says

  • EXPLAINER: Which side did better in Rittenhouse closings?

    A defense lawyer angrily accused the prosecution at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial of lying. How the indignation and theatrics during Monday's closing arguments played with jurors won’t be clear until 12 of them return with verdicts in a case that underscores American divisions on issues of guns, protests and policing. Most agreed going into the trial that prosecutors would have the tougher case to make given Rittenhouse’s claim under state law that he shot three men, killing two, in self-defense.

  • Female suspect wanted for shooting at woman at Detroit liquor store

    Detroit Police have released surveillance video that shows a woman unloading multiple shots into a car as a woman was trying to leave a liquor store earlier this month.

  • Defense lawyers in the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial called for a mistrial because Arbery's mother cried in court

    The judge denied the request, and said a defense lawyer's earlier statement calling for Black pastors to be barred from the court was "reprehensible."